DMK, allies trump AIADMK combine in Tamil Nadu rural civic polls

Thanking voters, DMK chief M K Stalin said that if urban local body polls had been held with rural local polls, their victory would have been bigger. He added that the anger of common man was reflected in the results. Thanking voters, DMK chief M K Stalin said that if urban local body polls had been held with rural local polls, their victory would have been bigger. He added that the anger of common man was reflected in the results.

The opposition DMK and its allies emerged as winners in the closely fought elections to rural civic bodies in 27 districts in Tamil Nadu, relegating the AIADMK combine to the second spot. The DMK said it posted a “massive victory” despite the ruling party’s alleged misuse of power.

The polls were held from December 27 to 30, after a gap of eight years. As counting of votes continued for the second day on Friday, the DMK front won 2,215 ward member posts in Panchayat unions out of the total 5,090 posts and the AIADMK bagged 2,069. Others, including smaller parties, won 517 seats.

In the opposition front, the DMK won 1,997, Congress 126, CPI 61 and CPI(M) 31 ward member posts while the AIADMK bagged 1,668 posts, ally PMK 224, DMDK 93 and BJP 84, according to official results made available at 9 pm on Friday. Results in 289 union seats are awaited.

In percentage terms, DMK accounted for 43.51 per cent of the panchayat union seats and the AIADMK marginally behind at 40.64 per cent.

Out of the total 515 district panchayat ward member posts, the DMK combine won 237 (DMK 215, Congress 13, CPI 7, and CPI(M) 2) while the AIADMK front emerged successful in 210 seats (AIADMK 187, PMK 16, BJP 5 and DMDK 2). The results were a setback to the ruling AIADMK, which had seen success in recent bypolls to two Assembly constituencies.

“The local body elections should have been held in October 2016. But the ruling party was afraid to meet the people. This government delayed the elections,” he said. “DMK was leading in both district councils and panchayat councils but the AIADMK created hurdles with the help of the State Election Commission to prevent our victory.”

Deputy CM O Panneerselvam said, “Whatever the poll results, we accept and bow to the people’s verdict.”

AIADMK’s minority wing secretary and ex-MP Anwhar Raajhaa had said that the party had lost its minority vote base to the Opposition after striking an alliance with the BJP. A source in the AIADMK admitted the results were a setback. “People have mistaken us for the BJP alliance. If polls are conducted for urban seats and nine districts, the DMK will benefit again,” the former minister in the Jayalalithaa cabinet said.

A senior AIADMK minister told The Indian Express that the results may suggest people’s strong objection to their alliance with the BJP-led NDA. “It doesn’t mean that people oppose us, but definitely rings an alarm,” he said.

Asked about chances of reviewing alliance equations with the NDA, the minister said, “There is no option for the AIADMK to quit (NDA alliance) anytime soon.”

With PTI inputs

