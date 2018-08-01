District court accepts Ambala jail’s plea to shift gangster Shamsher Singh

Shamsher and Bhupinder are allegedly engaged in a gang war since 2011. (Representational) Shamsher and Bhupinder are allegedly engaged in a gang war since 2011. (Representational)

The district court of Ambala on Tuesday accepted the plea of the Central Jail administration to shift Shamsher Singh, alias Monu Rana, a rival of gangster Bhupinder Singh Rana, alias Bhuppi Rana, who was arrested in Panchkula on July 29, to some other prison.

Bhupinder was arrested, along with his associates Gaurav, alias Roda, and Kuldeep Chauhan, in Panchkula on July 29, while Shamsher was arrested in connection with the murder of the former’s gang member Vivek Rana on July 24. Accused arrested by the Panchkula police are generally kept in Central Jail Ambala.

Fearing clash between the gang members, Ambala Jail Superintendent Lakhbir Singh moved the application in the district court on Monday. Shamsher and Bhupinder are allegedly engaged in a gang war since 2011. K Selvaraj, DG, Prisons, Haryana, said though jail administration has the authority to shift a convict to another prison, they have to take the permission of the local court in case of an undertrial. “Shortly, Monu Rana will be shifted to another jail.”

A senior jail officer said they have feedback from reliable sources that both the gang members can harm each other if they are lodged in the same jail. “Monu Rana is currently in Ambala central jail. The court allowed the Jail Superintendent, Ambala, Lakhbir Singh, to shift him to another jail from the security point of view. The decision over the jail, where Monu Rana will be transferred, is yet to be taken. Accused arrested by Panchkula police are kept in Ambala Central Jail,” said the officer.

The members of Bhupinder and Shamsher’s groups have been engaged in attacks on each other to mark their supremacy in Ambala and Yamunanagar since 2011. Gaurav of Barwala, along with his four associates, had allegedly killed one Bhupesh Rana, who was the member of Shamsher’s group, on April 4. Later, Shamsher and his group claimed to have taken revenge for the killing after gunning down Vivek who was suspected to have provided information about the presence of Bhupesh in Barwala near Derabassi on May 16.

Bhupinder was in touch with family while on the run. Ram Pal Rana, the father of Bhupesh, who was gunned down near Barwala, told Chandigarh Newsline that Bhupinder and Gaurav were openly meeting their family members for a long time. “I was informed about the arrest of the killers of my son by Panchkula police. But, most of the culprits are still at large. Bhupesh was my eldest son and I had made him surrender before the police in 2017. But, today I am feeling cheated. These criminals, including Bhupinder and Gaurav, were openly meeting their family members for a long time. I want justice,” he said.

Panchkula police said Bhupinder, wanted in 25 cases, was in touch with his family members, while he was absconding for the last 18 months. His wife is the sarpanch of Jodhpur village near Derabassi in Mohali. Inspector Aman Kumar said Bhupinder was in touch with his family members over the phone. “Sometimes he met them as well,” he said.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App