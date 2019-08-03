Punjab: Disquiet among ruling party MLAs come to fore at CLP meeting

Disquiet among the ruling party MLAs and ministers came to the fore in the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meet Friday with a number them raising their sentiments against delay in taking “Bargari sacrilege issue to a logical conclusion,” government stand on the CBI closure report, drugs menace, and perception that “government was going soft on Badals” among other issues.

Chaired by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh after the first day of Monsoon Session, the meeting that went on for over two hours saw MLAs venting their ire at the “failures” of the government, especially in taking action against Badals. While former minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was one of the most vociferous voices against Badals, stayed away from the meeting, several legislators raised the issue.

Sources said a few MLAs highlighted that a perception was gaining ground that the state government was not arresting former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal and his former Deputy Chief Minister son Sukhbir Singh Badal in police firings post-Bargari sacrilege incidents in October 2015.

The CM is learnt to have told his colleagues that they should let the law take its course. He also told them that last time when he got Badals arrested, there was a sympathy wave in their favour. To this, the CM was told that last time it was corruption issue but this time it was the desecration of Guru Granth Sahib, which was an emotive issue in the state and people wanted the guilty to be punished.

The CM is learnt to have raised Referendum 2020 issue stating that the government needed to be careful. To this, the CM was told that the police was misleading the government as Referendum 2020 had no support in the state. He was told that main issues were drugs, cable mafia and transport mafia. A common sentiment aired at the meeting was that the bureaucracy was perceived to be helping Badals. They are learnt to have stated that Badals-owned transport business had grown by 60 per cent during Congress regime, and the “bureaucracy was helping them.”

The closure report of CBI in Bargari case was another issue raised strongly with MLAs ruing that the government was having a contradictory stand. On one hand, it was recalling the cases from CBI and on the other it was seen to be “begging” the CBI to start reinvestigation in the case. Amarinder is learnt to have told the MLAs that the CBI was soon going to start reinvestigation into the case.

A few younger MLAs raised the issue that it was Amarinder’s last election and the Congress dispensation should do exemplary works so that their government is remembered and they get to further their political career.

A number of MLAs also demanded that their salaries be hiked and brought at par with states such as Delhi. Amarinder is learnt to have told the MLAs that this would send a wrong message as the government has not been able to roll out pending installment of Dearness Allowance (DA) to its employees. He also said that the GST compensation from Centre was delayed and it was creating financial problems for the state.

Amarinder asked his MLAs to aggressively counter the “false propaganda” being spread by the Akalis to mislead the people. He said their government had done huge amount of work and the party MLAs need not be on the defensive in the House and should go all out against Akalis. The Chief Minister, in particular, cited the work done by his government in combating drugs and moving actively towards bringing the culprits in the Bargari sacrilege case to book, a Congress statement said after the meeting.

The STF and the Punjab Police had made huge strides in the eradication of drugs, while the SIT set up to probe the Bargari case was closing in on the guilty with speed, he added. The CBI closure report in the Bargari cases was totally unacceptable as it had ignored many vital aspects of the investigation, which the SIT would soon expose, the statement quoted Amarinder as saying.

Pointing to the marked improvement in law and order since his government took over in the state, the CM said most gangsters had been eliminated and the blanket of fear that had shrouded the people during the SAD-BJP rule had disappeared.

Vowing to take the Congress to a sweeping victory once again in the 2022 Assembly elections, the CM exhorted the MLAs to continue the fight for the welfare of the people on the ground. He reiterated his commitment to the fulfilment of every single promise made to the citizens of Punjab.

Earlier, senior party leaders and cabinet ministers Brahm Mohindra and Manpreet Badal underlined the need to strengthen the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) infrastructure to prepare the party even more effectively for the 2022 polls.