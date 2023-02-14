scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
Director Epic Stories Himanshu Patel captures special moments in Shivalika Oberai and Abhishek Pathak’s wedding

His Camera captured the beautiful details of the wedding, from the bride's radiant smile to the excited excitement in Abhishek's eyes as he saw his bride for the first time.

Actress Shivalika Oberoi and director Abhishek Pathak's wedding.

Himanshu Patel, director of Epic Stories and wedding photographer extraordinaire, has captured the exclusive video of actress Shivalika Oberoi and director Abhishek Pathak’s wedding.

Speaking about the video, Himanshu said, “It was a privilege to photograph Abhishek and Shivalika’s wedding. They are such a beautiful couple and their love was absolutely infectious. It was great to be able to capture all the intimate moments of their special day and share them with their fans.”

Video captured by Mumbai-based wedding photographer showcases all the beautiful moments of the intimate ceremony, including the exchange of nuptials and their first dance together.

First published on: 14-02-2023 at 05:59 IST
