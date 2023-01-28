Dilraj Singh Nandha’s “Desi Melodies” offers Punjabi hit tracks to audiences

As a growing music professional, Dilraj Singh Nandha can’t wait for to offer more Punjabi hit tracks to audiences through “Desi Melodies.”

He serves as the Music Head at Desi Melodies, which has helped push forward the overall growth of the Indian music industry.

Over the years, the world has witnessed the rise of too many sectors and industries for reasons more than one. Ever wondered what could be factors that might have helped these industries stay on top for the longest time? Well, some say it is because of the relentless drive, commitment and passion of professionals, while some others say that it can be attributed to the constant tech trends and tech advancements. However, a few experts across industries opine that a combination of both has what led most of these industries to be on a constant growth pedestal.

A similar such opinion is of Dilraj Singh Nandha, the man behind the much-talked-about production house Desi Melodies, under which a mammoth of tracks have been made and that which have gone ahead in becoming huge hits. This self-driven and determined young music professional and business owner, but most importantly a music lover, says that the Indian music space in all these years has only seen signs of incredible growth and success. In fact, he points out how even during the pandemic, people sought great songs and music to keep those challenging times at bay and feed music to their mental and emotional health.

He says that for professionals and artists to survive and thrive in the music space today, they must focus on what unique they can offer their audiences and how well they can connect with their hearts while helping them fall deeper in love with music. “The industry has always been too cluttered, but what “different” you offer your listeners makes you stand unique from the rest. Hence, artists must always make sure to work around music ideas and genres that can instantly connect with people at profound levels,” he highlights.

Dilraj Singh Nandha has so far collaborated with the who’s who of the music world and, in 2023, can’t wait to offer audiences more Punjabi hit tracks they can groove to and also get into many new music genres.