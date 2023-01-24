Digital transformation shapes Human Resource functions

Written by Boopathy Rajendran, Senior Vice President of Delivery and Services at WNS Vuram

Tech adoption has become as prevalent as ever – especially in recent times when organizations worldwide are embracing digital transformation to achieve business resilience and continuity. The future of HR practices will also heavily rely on how these technologies are put to use to transform people’s operations.

The digital transformation journeys by organizations are shaping human resource functions, changing the way they operate, improving productivity and efficiency, and positioning new solutions for existing challenges. Right from employee onboarding to engagement, technology adoption is expected to create a paradigm shift in the HR industry, giving rise to new trends across every sub-function of Human Resources and having a strong influence in shaping the work culture. A few of the significant impacts are in the following areas.

Seamless interactions with the workforce

In an increasingly hybrid work environment where the workforce is distributed across multiple geographies, technology can play a pivotal role in bridging the gap involved in striking human connection with employees. Since personalized engagement can prove to be a major challenge, leveraging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Natural Language Processing, etc can help effectively communicate with the workforce. For instance, chatbots and virtual assistants can answer straightforward questions and queries posed by employees, requiring human intervention only in case of complex queries. Even in such cases, the system should be able to provide added context around the query. This can reduce the time spent and provide rapid resolution to employees, drastically improving the quality of interactions.

With the future turning towards a human and digital workforce working together, people operation roles will witness widespread transformation with the digital workforce taking up repetitive, complex, and mundane tasks. In contrast, humans take over roles that demand cognitive skills and creativity to nurture meaningful interactions and relationships with the workforce.

The rising automation across HR functions

Automating numerous time-consuming administrative tasks will be a priority for organizations as it limits the scope for errors, ensures the highest levels of accuracy, and reduces the cost of operations. Streamlining monotonous and repetitive job tasks can ensure a positive work-life balance for human resource professionals while improving their productivity and job satisfaction. Detail-oriented tasks that require multiple reviews and data management can be simplified with the introduction of a digital workforce into the mix that can automate a part of the process, requiring human intervention at some points in the workflow.

One of the best examples that demonstrate the power of automation across HR functions is hiring and employee onboarding. By bringing in digital paperwork processes and using artificial intelligence and RPA to automate time-consuming tasks such as background verification during onboarding, HR departments can save time, effort, and resources, and meet their hiring goals much faster.

Effective learning management

Since traditional learning methodologies can no longer keep up, highly effective learning management tools and virtual learning opportunities will play a critical role in shaping a learning culture and identifying gaps in learning. Access to virtual learning can enable businesses to meet their performance management goals and meet the changing market requirements. As the skill requirements continue to evolve, technology-enabled learning management functions will be vital to reduce attrition and position the workforce to be future-ready.

More than ever before, training and upskilling will be among the critical aspects of human resource functions, supporting employees globally regardless of their physical location to stay productive, focused, and constantly updating their skill sets. This, in turn, can boost employee satisfaction, improve retention, and have a significant impact on productivity and business outcome.

Conclusive thoughts:

As humans work alongside a digital workforce, technologies will reimagine traditional functions and will have a definite impact on the work culture. Moreover, the advantage of maintaining hybrid work capabilities with the right mix of the remote and in-house workforce will demand increased dependency on technologies to drive people operations and functions building additional flexibility for employees.

In due course of time, additional areas like new-hire training and onboarding could be fully automated taking place in hybrid environments. Technology will also play a critical role in managing compliance, payroll processing, and maintaining complex employee databases with minimal human intervention. With the wider acceptance of hybrid work environments, the scope for technology is ever expanding giving rise to new roles and improving employee experience nourishing the organization’s work culture. With technology penetrating every spectrum of an organization, it is expected to transform HR practices, while shaping a new way of work and augmenting the organization’s work culture.