Digital India helps the chemical industry in India in improving efficiency and productivity: Dr. Kamal Jain Sethia

Chemical industry is on a path of rapid development in India. The chemical industry also has high hopes from the budget 2023, so that growth can be seen in the chemical sector in the coming years. In return this industry can prove to gain a momentum.

Dr. Kamal Jain Sethia, director of ChemIndia Connect, associated with the chemical sector for almost 35 years shares his vision over the growth of chemical industry in India. He gives the detailed insights about where does chemical industry stand in India and what has been the impact of Digital India on chemical industry.

Dr. Jain says, “The chemical industry is a significant contributor to the economy of India, with a market size of around $180 billion in 2020. The industry accounts for approximately 3% of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) and is a major contributor to the export earnings of India. The chemical industry in India is diverse, with a range of products including pharmaceuticals, petrochemicals, dyes, detergents, and fertilizers. It is a major employer, with over 2 million people working in the sector.”

Talking about the current scenario he says, “In recent years, the chemical industry in India has faced a number of challenges, including increasing competition from other countries, rising energy costs, and regulatory issues. However, the industry continues to grow and evolve, and is an important contributor to the economic development of India.”

According to Dr. Jain, “Digital India is a government initiative in India aimed at transforming the country into a digitally empowered society and knowledge economy. There are a number of ways in which Digital India is helping the chemical industry in India, including, Improving efficiency and productivity: Digital technologies, such as automation, data analytics, and the Internet of Things (IoT), are helping chemical companies to streamline their operations and improve efficiency. For example, sensors and other IoT devices can be used to monitor and control chemical processes in real time, while data analytics tools can help companies to make better informed decisions.”

Talking about ChemIndia connect he said, “ChemIndia connect is India’s first B2B online portal specifically for chemical industry. There are many online portals are available in the market right now, but none of them is chemical oriented. This is an idea and if idea is shared correctly it can produce marvellous results. Founders and directors of ChemIndia Connect have a collective experience of more than 100 years in chemical field and know the nerve of the industry. ChemIndia connect will bring all the stakeholders (Buyers Sellers Manufacturers Importers Exporter researcher etc.) of chemical industry on one platform. The way internet and AI (artificial Intelligence) is penetrating the lives of all the individuals, chemical industry cannot afford to lag behind. It is only possible through internet to reach maximum people in minimum time and almost no cost.”

Dr. Jain continues and tell B2B Portals like ChemIndia Connect has lot of benefits to business. He listed few of them below:

Advertisement

Improved communication and collaboration

Streamlined processes

Increased efficiency

Increased visibility

Enhanced customer service

Scalability

Global reach

Besides this one of the most important thing is that ChemIndia Connect is India’s first B2B online portal exclusively for chemicals industries.

ChemIndia products has been categorised mainly into twenty categories. These categories are Inorganic Pigments, Organic Pigments, Fluorescent Pigments, Pearl Powder Pigments, Black Pigment, Carbon Black, White Pigments, Extender Pigments, Iidustrial Solvents, Alcohols, Other Solvents, Plasticizer, Paint Driers, Water Softning, Agent, Additives, Defoamers, Additives, Defoamers, Additve Biocides, Additive Wax Emulsion, Antisettling Agent, Dispersing Agent, Wetting, Griding Agent etc.