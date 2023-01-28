Dhruvin shah, the young actor makes a mark in the entertainment world

Dhruvin shah, a charming personality with a disarming smile is man of many talents who has taken giant strides in the entertainment world ever since his first film “Super Star” released in 2017.

It was the first Gujarati Film to have completed 100 days in cinemas and was on Netflix across 17 countries, over 5 continents.

The young actor is accredited for having BFA in Acting from New York Film Academy, Los Angeles. In addition, Shah also has an Associate Degree in Acting (NYC) and is a Certified Meisner and Method trained performer, a Black Belt martial artist in Korean Kung Fu (MSW – MoorimGoong).

Sword Fighting (Weapon), Promise Fighting and takedowns, Staff Fighting (Weapon) -Knife Fighting (Weapon) -2 x Nunchaku Fighting (Weapon) are some of the arenas where this young artist excels.

It wouldn’t be a exaggeration to call Shah, a Jack of all trades and a master of some as he is well versed with multiple languages including Hindi, Gujarati, English (American, Indian accents) and Spanish.

At a young age of 26 years, Dhruvin has made a mark in Hollywood as he has been signed as talent by renowned Hollywood agencies such as Abrams Artist Agency, 42 West, Dolphin Entertainment and Connect Entertainment Group.

In the long list of his achievements, the Paris Appreciation Awards held at the Eiffel Tower, Paris, GIFA awards, Best debut – Superstar . Transmedia Awards – Best Debutant Actor, Superstar MID-DAY youth Icon Award and nomination for The Indian National Award 2017 for Superstar are worth mentioning.