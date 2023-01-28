scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 31, 2023
Dhruvin shah, the young actor makes a mark in the entertainment world

Versatility is one of the virtues that Dhruvin shah can be easily associated with. His period film “7.77” will be showcased at the forthcoming Canes festival. He played the role of a Mexican gas station worker set in 1979, by the borders of New Mexico and California.

Dhruvin shah
Dhruvin shah, the young actor makes a mark in the entertainment world
Dhruvin shah, a charming personality with a disarming smile is man of many talents who has taken giant strides in the entertainment world ever since his first film “Super Star” released in 2017.

It was the first Gujarati Film to have completed 100 days in cinemas and was on Netflix across 17 countries, over 5 continents.

The young actor is accredited for having BFA in Acting from New York Film Academy, Los Angeles. In addition, Shah also has an Associate Degree in Acting (NYC) and is a Certified Meisner and Method trained performer, a Black Belt martial artist in Korean Kung Fu (MSW – MoorimGoong).

Sword Fighting (Weapon), Promise Fighting and takedowns, Staff Fighting (Weapon) -Knife Fighting (Weapon) -2 x Nunchaku Fighting (Weapon) are some of the arenas where this young artist excels.

It wouldn’t be a exaggeration to call Shah, a Jack of all trades and a master of some as he is well versed with multiple languages including Hindi, Gujarati, English (American, Indian accents) and Spanish.

At a young age of 26 years, Dhruvin has made a mark in Hollywood as he has been signed as talent by renowned Hollywood agencies such as Abrams Artist Agency, 42 West, Dolphin Entertainment and Connect Entertainment Group.

In the long list of his achievements, the Paris Appreciation Awards held at the Eiffel Tower, Paris, GIFA awards, Best debut – Superstar . Transmedia Awards – Best Debutant Actor, Superstar MID-DAY youth Icon Award and nomination for The Indian National Award 2017 for Superstar are worth mentioning.

First published on: 28-01-2023 at 23:07 IST
Neeraj Chopra meets U-19 India women's team before their final against England on Sunday

