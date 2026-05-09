Noted conductor Zubin Mehta is Lodhi Art District’s newest resident

Painted across the side of a residential block in New Delhi’s Lodhi Art District, a mural featuring a towering black-and-white portrait of renowned India-born conductor Zubin Mehta beside an orchestra being conducted by him, was inaugurated in the Capital’s open-air art space on Friday.

Led by Reuven Azar, Ambassador of the State of Israel to India, the commemoration, which comes just after Mehta’s 90th birthday on April 29, intends to celebrate “the bond between India and Israel,” said Azar, as Mehta conducting Italian composer Antonio Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons with the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra played in the background.

Commissioned by the Israeli embassy almost a year ago, the mural was executed by members of Delhi-based art platform ImageNation. After securing permissions from the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), the artists, led by Akshat Sinha and Yashika Gupta of ImageNation, took about four months to create the mural. Deepak Saini, 32, the mural’s lead artist, said he had never met Mehta and worked on the portrait using a reference photo he found most striking.