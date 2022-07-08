Supreme Court grants interim bail for 5 days to Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair

The Supreme Court on Friday granted interim bail for a period of five days to Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair, who was arrested by the Delhi Police over an “objectionable” tweet shared in 2018. Issuing notice on his plea, the top court directed the matter to be listed before a regular bench. It granted bail on the condition that Zubair will remain within the jurisdiction of the Delhi magistrate and not post any tweets until then.

On Thursday, Zubair approached the Supreme Court seeking bail in a case registered in Uttar Pradesh related to tweets referring to some Hindu religious leaders as “hate mongers”. Mentioning the plea before a bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and J K Maheshwari, Gonsalves claimed that Zubair was facing a threat to his life.

Representing Zubair, Senior Advocate Colin Gonsalves argued in court that no criminal case can be made out against Zubair. “The foundation of this case is a tweet. We seek quashing of proceedings, and questions of police or judicial custody are irrelevant now. There’s no case made out and the proceedings need to be quashed,” he told the apex court, according to news agency ANI.

“What has this country has come to. The person who exposes it is in jail and the person continuing is on bail. Hate mongers made remarks on Constitution, judges. Zubair has exposed this kind of venomous language against judges, Constitution…and he’s in jail for it,” Gonsalves added.

Meanwhile, accusing Zubair of “suppression of facts”, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Uttar Pradesh police, alleged that the journalist’s petition did not mention that his bail plea was rejected yesterday by the Sitapur court. Gonsalves, in response, told the apex court that it was mentioned in the petition that the Sitapur police was seeking police custody of the journalist.

SG Mehta stated that the matter was not about the tweet in question, but rather to ascertain whether Zubair was “part of syndicate to put out such tweets to destabilise the society,” Bar & Bench reported. Calling Zubair a “habitual offender”, Mehta also alleged that there was a “money angle” involved.

“Whether donations from countries inimical to India have been received by them is under investigation,” Mehta said, adding that the Delhi High Court had refused interim relief to Zubair and granted remand.