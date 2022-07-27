Zubair seeks return of devices, HC gives Delhi Police 4 weeks to respond

The Delhi High Court Wednesday granted the Delhi Police four weeks’ time to file a response to Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair’s petition seeking the return of devices and documents seized by the investigation agency during the probe of the case alleging that he hurt religious sentiments through a tweet made by him in 2018.

Besides seeking the return of the devices and documents, Zubair in the petition filed last month had also sought quashing of the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s (CMM) order granting his four-day custody to the police. Subsequently, he was granted bail by a sessions court on July 15.

During the resumed hearing, advocate Vrinda Grover, representing Zubair, apprised the bench of Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav about the subsequent developments, and pressed for the prayers made in the petition filed last month. While allowing the Delhi Police’s request for further time to file a reply in the case, Justice Kaurav listed the matter for consideration on September 15.

Zubair’s counsel in the petition has argued that the CMM order is premised on the need for recovery of mobile or laptop “although the same are in no way related to the commission of the alleged offence in March 2018, when the tweet was posted”. The tweet was posted from mobile so the occasion does not arise to seize any device other than the mobile, he has argued while terming the CMM order “a mechanical rubber stamp order”.

On July 20, the Supreme Court disbanded the special investigation team formed by Uttar Pradesh for cases pending against Zubair, and granted him interim bail in six cases filed against him in the state for allegedly hurting religious sentiments with Twitter posts. It also transferred the pending cases against him to Delhi.