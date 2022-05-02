Zomato worker among 3 dead in East Delhi accident

Nearly hours after three persons were killed in a road accident in East Delhi’s Shakarpur, Delhi Police identified one of the victims as a Zomato delivery executive. The deceased, Guddu Prasad (30), was riding his bike when a car, believed to be speeding, hit him. He was flung into the air.

The other two deceased – Jyoti (17) and her sister Bharti (19) – were inside the car, and got trapped after it flipped four-six times because of the collision.

Police said the incident took place around 1 am on Sunday. While the sisters were identified soon after the incident, it took nearly eight to nine hours to identify Guddu.

“He was wearing a Zomato t-shirt. His phone, wallet and other belongings were all damaged. The bike was in a bad shape. We tried contacting everyone, including the company, but found no clue. The investigating officer later traced the bike’s number, and got in touch with friends who identified the deceased,” said an officer.

Soon after he was identified, the team and friends informed his family members, who live in Kolkata. Guddu lived alone in Delhi. His family said he worked at a mall in New Delhi, but lost his job during the lockdown. To survive, he picked up odd jobs during the lockdown, and joined Zomato around seven months ago.

“He usually worked late at night. He wanted to keep a stable income, and send money to maa. He would usually send Rs 2,000-4,000 home. Ma spoke to him around 8 pm on Saturday. She was pushing him to come back home; he hadn’t visited us since January 2021. The company should help us,” said Krishna Prasad (33), Guddu’s elder brother, who works at a cinema hall in Kolkata.

A Zomato spokesperson said Guddu was off duty when the incident took place. “We have accidental insurance along with financial support service we offer as per the family’s requirement. Our local will be in touch with the family,” said a company official.

His brother added: “I don’t remember the last time I spoke to him. He had borrowed a friend’s bike for the job. During the lockdown in 2020, he asked me for money and I sent some. After some time, he again asked but I told him that I had no money. He never asked again.”

Krishna’s parents and other family members conducted the last rites near Ghaziabad on Monday.