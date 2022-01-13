Zomato founder assures job to wife of delivery executive killed in road accident

Days after a 36-year-old Zomato delivery executive, Salil Tripathi, was killed in a road accident in Delhi’s Rohini, Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal Thursday said his team will help Salil’s family and also promised to provide a job to his wife.

Last week on Saturday, Salil was waiting for a food order near a hospital when an SUV driven by a Delhi Police constable rammed into his bike, killing him on the spot. Salil, a hotel management graduate, had recently joined Zomato after he lost his job as a restaurant manager during the lockdown. He is survived by his wife and their 10-year-old son.

Also read | A life in Covid: Hotel manager to delivery staff to roadside death

On Thursday, Goyal posted a tweet saying Zomato employees had collectively contributed Rs 12 lakh for the family, and an additional Rs 10 lakh would be provided as per the insurance cover.

“After the family is past grieving, we will make every effort to provide a job to Salil’s wife Sucheta (depending on whether she wants it), so that she can run her household and support her 10-year-old son’s education going forward,” read the note.

Also read | Delhi: Death of Zomato delivery executive puts focus on safety net for gig workers

Zomato officials said they have been in touch with the family since the incident and will offer all possible help.

“We are deeply aggrieved by the death of our delivery partner Salil Tripathi in an unfortunate road incident. We are extending all possible support to help the family get through this..,” said Goyal in his tweet.

Meanwhile, help has poured in from across the country for Salil’s family. Several people have reached out and donated money to help Sucheta and her son.

Rahul, Salil’s cousin, said they have received over Rs 8 lakh in donations.

“We are overwhelmed and grateful for the response. We demand justice for bhaiya now. I want the constable to be punished for what he did. We also want a job for Sucheta. She has to take care of her son and mother-in-law,” said Rahul.

The Delhi Police have booked Constable Zile Singh for rash driving and causing death by negligence. They sent his blood sample to the Forensic Science Lab to test for alcohol after locals alleged that Singh was drunk at the time of the accident. Officers said they are waiting for the reports.