Zomato delivery executive’s family demands justice, govt job for his wife

The family of 36-year-old Zomato delivery executive Salil Tripathi, who was killed in a road accident after allegedly being hit by a Delhi Police constable’s SUV, has demanded justice for him and a government job for his wife.

On Wednesday, his wife Sucheta opened a Twitter account seeking help from the Prime Minister, Delhi Chief Minister and other political leaders. On her husband’s death and her son’s education, she said, “The future is dark for me”

“My husband Salil Tripathi lost his life as Delhi policeman hit him by car in a drunken state on 8/1/22. Need justice for my husband left with 10 yr old son and his mother,” she wrote, tagging CM Arvind Kejriwal and PM Narendra Modi.

Salil’s cousin, Rahul, said the family started the account to seek help for Sucheta and her son. “Help has poured in from everywhere… We have received around Rs 8 lakh and are thankful, but Sucheta has to live in Delhi and take care of her son and mother-in-law. It’s not easy. We want Sucheta to have a government job so she can provide for her family. We also want justice for Salil. The constable’s recklessness led to this tragedy… I keep thinking about Salil bhaiya,” said Rahul.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police said they were awaiting the constable Zile Singh’s forensic science laboratory report to ascertain whether he was under the influence of alcohol.

“Singh was also injured in the accident and has been arrested for rash driving and causing death by negligence. We sent his blood sample to the FSL lab. The investigation is underway,” said a senior official.

Tripathi was waiting for an order when an SUV driven by Singh allegedly rammed into his bike, killing him at the spot. Tripathi was a restaurant manager before the lockdown, when he lost his job.