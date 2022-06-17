Zomato delivery staffer killed: Accused used kirpan to stab him, say police

Days after a Zomato delivery executive was killed in Tilak Nagar, police said the two accused, who are Nihang Sikhs, used a kirpan to allegedly stab the victim. While one of the accused has been arrested, police said the second man has been identified and efforts are on to nab him.

The incident took place in the early hours of Wednesday when Sagar Singh (29) was waiting to drop off an order. Police had said they suspect the accused objected to Singh smoking near a restaurant and a scuffle broke out, following which they allegedly stabbed him.

Ghanshyam Bansal, DCP (West), said: “During questioning, the accused, Harshdeep Singh, claimed Singh blocked their path which led to the scuffle.”

Sagar is survived by his wife Komal, a lab technician, and his eight-year-old son Devdutt.

Reacting to the incident, a Zomato spokesperson said: “The incident is unfortunate, to say the least. We are in touch with the family of the bereaved and have extended all possible support that we can.”