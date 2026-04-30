Zomato delivery agent falls off Delhi flyover after scooter-car collision; ‘Told his father would take care of him,’ says friend

According to the Delhi Police, a PCR call was received at PS Janakpuri around 7.35 am to report that a person had fallen from the Dabri flyover and required medical assistance. (File image)

Twenty-five-year-old Rajkumar, a native of Jharkhand, had come to Delhi just a week back. He was living in West Delhi’s Sagarpur with his friend Mahavir. On Thursday, he was on his way on a scooter to meet Mahavir to have the morning tea together. But an hour after a phone call with him, he fell off a flyover on Pankha Road following an alleged collision with a car, said police. The 25-year-old was declared dead at a hospital. The car driver is absconding, officers added.

Mahavir said he and Rajkumar lived in neighbouring villages in Jharkhand. About six years ago, they both left their villages to find work and went to Chennai. “We both started working as security guards. We then moved to Bengaluru. Just a week ago, we came to Delhi and he got a job in Zomato,” Mahavir recalled.