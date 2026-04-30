Zomato delivery agent falls off Delhi flyover after scooter-car collision; ‘Told his father would take care of him,’ says friend

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Twenty-five-year-old Rajkumar, a native of Jharkhand, had come to Delhi just a week back. He was living in West Delhi’s Sagarpur with his friend Mahavir. On Thursday, he was on his way on a scooter to meet Mahavir to have the morning tea together. But an hour after a phone call with him, he fell off a flyover on Pankha Road following an alleged collision with a car, said police. The 25-year-old was declared dead at a hospital. The car driver is absconding, officers added.
Mahavir said he and Rajkumar lived in neighbouring villages in Jharkhand. About six years ago, they both left their villages to find work and went to Chennai. “We both started working as security guards. We then moved to Bengaluru. Just a week ago, we came to Delhi and he got a job in Zomato,” Mahavir recalled.
Mahavir said that the last time he talked to Rajkumar was just about an hour before the accident. “He called me and asked me to come to our regular stall to have tea. After 30 minutes, I called him and he didn’t pick up the call. The next call I got was from the police, saying that he was involved in an accident,” he said.
According to the Delhi Police, a PCR call was received at PS Janakpuri around 7.35 am to report that a person had fallen from the Dabri flyover and required medical assistance. A police team rushed to the spot and found a damaged scooter and a Maruti Swift car on the flyover. Preliminary inquiry revealed that the rider of the two-wheeler had fallen off the flyover during the accident.
The injured was immediately shifted to hospital by ambulance, where doctors declared him brought dead.The body has been preserved in the mortuary for post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death.
Rajkumar’s father, Akshay Yadav, is a farmer and a native of Godda district in Jharkhand. He is now awaiting his son’s body for the last rites. “I don’t have the heart to face his father. I told him I will take care of him,” said Mahavir.
Police said the car involved in the accident bears a Delhi registration and is registered in the name of a resident of Dabri. However, the driver allegedly fled from the spot after the incident and is currently absconding.
A case under Sections 125A and 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered at PS Janakpuri. Police said efforts are underway to trace and apprehend the absconding driver. Further investigation into the circumstances leading to the accident is in progress, police added.
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