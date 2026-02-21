Zepto delivery man killed after car mows him down in West Delhi, driver arrested

An FIR has been registered and further legal action is underway. (Express Photo)

A 25-year-old delivery worker from quick-commerce platform Zepto was killed after a car allegedly hit his electric scooter from behind in West Delhi’s Tilak Nagar, in the early hours of Friday.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

According to police, a PCR call regarding the accident was received at Tilak Nagar police station at 3.26 am.

Police rushed to the spot near Subhash Nagar Metro station signal on Najafgarh Road, towards Rajouri Garden, where two vehicles involved in the accident were found.

The injured rider, identified as Hem Shakar, a resident of Raghubir Nagar, had already been taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital. Doctors declared him brought dead. He was working as a Zepto delivery worker and was on duty at the time of the incident, police said.