Zepto delivery man killed after car mows him down in West Delhi, driver arrested

Police said initial findings show the car hit the victim's electric scooter from behind

By: Express New Service
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 21, 2026 12:55 PM IST
zepto rider killed delhiAn FIR has been registered and further legal action is underway. (Express Photo)
A 25-year-old delivery worker from quick-commerce platform Zepto was killed after a car allegedly hit his electric scooter from behind in West Delhi’s Tilak Nagar, in the early hours of Friday.

According to police, a PCR call regarding the accident was received at Tilak Nagar police station at 3.26 am.

Police rushed to the spot near Subhash Nagar Metro station signal on Najafgarh Road, towards Rajouri Garden, where two vehicles involved in the accident were found.

The injured rider, identified as Hem Shakar, a resident of Raghubir Nagar, had already been taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital. Doctors declared him brought dead. He was working as a Zepto delivery worker and was on duty at the time of the incident, police said.

A police officer said initial findings suggested that the Hyundai Verna car allegedly hit the e-scooter from the rear. The accused driver, Mohit Kumar, 27, a resident of Najafgarh, was taken into custody at the scene. The car has been seized.

An FIR has been registered and further legal action is underway. Police have collected CCTV footage and recorded statements of people at the spot.

The car driver’s blood sample has been sent for testing to ascertain if he was under the influence of the alcohol, an officer said.

The incident comes days after a 23-year-old man was killed after an SUV, which was being driven by a juvenile, hit the youth’s two-wheeler in Dwarka on February 13.

The Delhi Police apprehended the errant juvenile driver and seized his vehicle. During the probe, police found that his Mahindra Scorpio was being driven at high speed, leading to the fatal accident.

