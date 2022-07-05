scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 05, 2022
Zee TV news anchor Rohit Ranjan detained by UP police over Rahul Gandhi doctored video

Chhattisgarh Police officials arrived at Ranjan's residence to arrest him in connection with an FIR that was registered against him earlier.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 5, 2022 11:53:21 am
According to officials, Noida police have taken Ranjan to the sector 20 police station for questioning and were also present at Ranjan's house earlier in the morning. (Twitter/@irohitr)

Zee TV news anchor, Rohit Ranjan, was detained by the UP police on Tuesday morning after the channel allegedly aired misleading clips about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Chhattisgarh Police officials arrived at Ranjan’s residence to arrest him in connection with an FIR that was registered against him earlier. “Chhattisgarh Police is standing outside my house to arrest me without informing the local police, is it legal,” the journalist tweeted this morning.

“The matter is in the cognizance of the local police, the Indirapuram police are on the spot, action will be taken as per the rules,” the Ghaziabad police said.

The anchor has been accused of allegedly spreading falsehood by doctoring a comment made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Kerala to appear as if it was a remark on the Udaipur tailor’s video.

“A team went to Ranjan’s house to call him for questioning in a case registered on the complaint of Zee News. The news channel demanded legal action against their employees over the doctored video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi,” a senior UP police official said. “An FIR has been registered under IPC section 505. Since Ranjan is the anchor of the show, he was taken to police station for questioning. Chattisgarh Police had also come but our team had already the detained Ranjan.”

