Noida police detain Zee News anchor Rohit Ranjan over doctored video of Rahul Gandhi

Amid high drama that unfolded in Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram on Tuesday, Noida police have detained Zee News anchor Rohit Ranjan for questioning, officials said.

A senior police officer said, “A team went to Ranjan’s house to call him for questioning in a case registered on a complaint of Zee News. The news channel demanded legal action against their employees over the doctored video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. An FIR has been registered under IPC section 505 (statements conducing to public mischief). Since Ranjan is an anchor of the show, he was taken to the police station for questioning. Chhattisgarh Police had also come, but our team had already detained Ranjan”.

The anchor has been accused of allegedly spreading falsehood by doctoring a comment made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Students Federation of India (SFI) leaders in Kerala to appear as if it was made in connection with the murder of a tailor in Udaipur.

Apart from Noida police, Chhattisgarh Police officers were also present at Ranjan’s residence. In a tweet at around 6.15 am, Ranjan said officers from Chhattisgarh Police had reached his house to arrest him without informing the local police.

A post from the Twitter handle of the Raipur police replied to Ranjan’s tweet, stating: “There is no such rule to inform. Still, now they are informed. Police team has shown you the court’s warrant of arrest. You should in fact cooperate, join in investigation and put your defence in court”.

According to Ghaziabad police, who were also present at Ranjan’s residence, the Noida police took Ranjan to the Sector 20 police station for questioning in another case. “Ranjan is a resident of Neo Scottish Society, Indirapuram. Both Noida police and Chhattisgarh Police officials were present at his home. Noida police had come to carry out an inquiry in another case registered against Ranjan and took him to the Sector 20 police station for questioning,” the Indirapuram station house officer said.