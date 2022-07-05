scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 05, 2022
Must Read

Noida police detain Zee News anchor Rohit Ranjan over doctored video of Rahul Gandhi

Chhattisgarh Police officers had also arrived at Zee News anchor Rohit Ranjan's residence to arrest him in connection with an FIR registered against him earlier.

Ghaziabad, Noida |
Updated: July 5, 2022 1:04:30 pm
rohit ranjan detained, zee news anchor, noida police, noida news, delhi news, ghaziabad newsZee News anchor Rohit Ranjan. (Twitter/@irohitr)

Amid high drama that unfolded in Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram on Tuesday, Noida police have detained Zee News anchor Rohit Ranjan for questioning, officials said.

A senior police officer said, “A team went to Ranjan’s house to call him for questioning in a case registered on a complaint of Zee News. The news channel demanded legal action against their employees over the doctored video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. An FIR has been registered under IPC section 505 (statements conducing to public mischief). Since Ranjan is an anchor of the show, he was taken to the police station for questioning. Chhattisgarh Police had also come, but our team had already detained Ranjan”.

The anchor has been accused of allegedly spreading falsehood by doctoring a comment made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Students Federation of India (SFI) leaders in Kerala to appear as if it was made in connection with the murder of a tailor in Udaipur.

Apart from Noida police, Chhattisgarh Police officers were also present at Ranjan’s residence. In a tweet at around 6.15 am, Ranjan said officers from Chhattisgarh Police had reached his house to arrest him without informing the local police.

Best of Express Premium
BJP and Shiv Sena allies might not go after Uddhav factionPremium
BJP and Shiv Sena allies might not go after Uddhav faction
In Maharashtra political drama, cameo by a 30-year-old from Haryana makes...Premium
In Maharashtra political drama, cameo by a 30-year-old from Haryana makes...
C Raja Mohan writes: With China’s expanding influence, Asia is also...Premium
C Raja Mohan writes: With China’s expanding influence, Asia is also...
BJP’s Pasmanda Muslims outreach plan after PM message a new worry f...Premium
BJP’s Pasmanda Muslims outreach plan after PM message a new worry f...
More Premium Stories >>
Read |Delhi News Live Updates July 5

A post from the Twitter handle of the Raipur police replied to Ranjan’s tweet, stating: “There is no such rule to inform. Still, now they are informed. Police team has shown you the court’s warrant of arrest. You should in fact cooperate, join in investigation and put your defence in court”.

More from Delhi

According to Ghaziabad police, who were also present at Ranjan’s residence, the Noida police took Ranjan to the Sector 20 police station for questioning in another case. “Ranjan is a resident of Neo Scottish Society, Indirapuram. Both Noida police and Chhattisgarh Police officials were present at his home. Noida police had come to carry out an inquiry in another case registered against Ranjan and took him to the Sector 20 police station for questioning,” the Indirapuram station house officer said.

Express Explained Go beyond the news. Understand the headlines with our Explained stories

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 05: Latest News
Advertisement