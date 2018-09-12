Day after violence at Zakir Hussain College, outfits seek action against ABVP

The incident took place on Monday at Zakir Hussain College. (Representational) The incident took place on Monday at Zakir Hussain College. (Representational)

A day after members of the ABVP allegedly vandalised property at Delhi University’s Zakir Hussain College and assaulted students and staff, the AISA and NSUI filed a complaint with the election office, demanding action.

The incident took place on Monday at Zakir Hussain College, as ABVP’s vice-presidential candidate Shakti Singh was stopped from entering the college premises with a crowd of supporters. The principal had told The Indian Express that students and staff were also assaulted.

Left-leaning AISA and NSUI, the student wing of the Congress, submitted a memorandum to Chief Election Officer V K Kaul. DUSU elections are to be held today, and students of 52 colleges of the university will vote to elect four office bearers — president, vice-president, secretary and joint secretary.

“Over hundred hooligans led by Shakti Singh, armed with sticks, assaulted common students,” alleged Kawalpreet Kaur, AISA’s DU president. ABVP has denied the allegations. The DU election office acknowledged the complaint, but said no decision has been taken regarding action yet.

