Gurugram cops miss Delhi Police alert that could have identified HR employee, cremates body

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By the time Sarita Vihar resident Yuvraj Singh Manchanda’s family learnt that his body had been found in a drain in Gurugram, they had already lost the chance to see him one last time.
The 31-year-old Adani Realty employee had been missing since September 6, and his details were uploaded on ZIPNET – an interstate police database meant to help match missing persons with unidentified bodies – on September 12.
But his body had already been recovered from the drain two days earlier (September 10) and was cremated by the police on September 13, as it remained unidentified, the family has claimed. It alleged that Gurugram Police did not make adequate efforts to establish the identity of the deceased.
A senior Delhi Police officer said Delhi Police had uploaded all relevant details, along with a clear photograph of Yuvraj, on ZIPNET. “Had the Gurugram Police checked ZIPNET, Yuvraj could have been identified and Delhi Police alerted. This would have given the family an opportunity to claim Yuvraj’s body and perform his last rites,” the officer said.
“The database contained the missing person’s details and photograph uploaded by Delhi Police,” the officer added.
Yuvraj’s family approached Lajpat Nagar police station on September 11 with a missing person’s complaint. Delhi Police said they uploaded his details, including a clear photograph, on ZIPNET the next day. By then, Gurugram Police had already recovered the body from a drain in Sector 70.
As there was nothing on the body that could establish his identity when it was found, the Gurugram Police said, the deceased was categorised as unidentified and kept at the mortuary. An officer said that the body was cremated after the postmortem examination.
As per procedure, when an unidentified body is recovered, the local police preserves it at the mortuary for three days. After this period, the body can be cremated following due procedure, including a postmortem examination.
Yuvraj was allegedly shot dead on September 6 by his former colleague Anya Vats and her husband, Sanyam Sachdeva. Police have alleged that the couple dumped his body in a Gurugram drain before fleeing to Uttarakhand. They were later arrested from Kainchi Dham. According to police, the accused have told investigators that they were involved in a financial dispute with Yuvraj.
ZIPNET is a software platform developed specifically for eight states and Union Territories — Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh — to facilitate the sharing of data related to crime, criminals, missing persons and stolen property.
Police said the ZIPNET website offers a range of citizen-centric services, including access to databases on missing persons, unidentified bodies, unidentified persons found, stolen vehicles, unclaimed or seized vehicles, and missing mobile phones. These services are intended to assist both the public and law enforcement agencies in locating individuals and property across jurisdictions.
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