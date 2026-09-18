Gurugram cops miss Delhi Police alert that could have identified HR employee, cremates body

A senior Delhi Police officer said Delhi Police had uploaded all relevant details, along with a clear photograph of Yuvraj, on ZIPNET. (Source: File/ Representational)

By the time Sarita Vihar resident Yuvraj Singh Manchanda’s family learnt that his body had been found in a drain in Gurugram, they had already lost the chance to see him one last time.

The 31-year-old Adani Realty employee had been missing since September 6, and his details were uploaded on ZIPNET – an interstate police database meant to help match missing persons with unidentified bodies – on September 12.

But his body had already been recovered from the drain two days earlier (September 10) and was cremated by the police on September 13, as it remained unidentified, the family has claimed. It alleged that Gurugram Police did not make adequate efforts to establish the identity of the deceased.