Cop suspended over lapses in probe into Delhi man’s murder by ex-colleague

The Haryana police have suspended an assistant sub-inspector over alleged lapses and negligence during the investigation into the murder of Delhi-based real estate sales professional Yuvraj Singh Manchanda, 31, earlier this month, sources said.

According to the sources, the suspension of the ASI from the Badshahpur police station followed scrutiny into several alleged procedural oversights. These included delays and misclassification on an inter-state policing portal, as well as cremating the victim’s body as an unidentified one before confirming his identity.

Police sources said Manchanda went missing on September 6 after travelling to Gurgaon. His family lodged a missing-person complaint at the Lajpat Nagar police station in Southeast Delhi on September 11.

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Meanwhile, an unidentified body was recovered from Gurgaon’s Badshahpur area on September 10. On September 14, following an autopsy, the remains were cremated under protocols designated for unidentified persons, police sources said.

Manchanda’s murder came to light on September 16 after the Delhi Police arrested his ex-colleague Anya Vats and her partner Sanyam Sachdeva. The accused killed Manchanda on September 6 and abandoned his body in Gurgaon, according to the police.

When the victim’s family subsequently arrived at the Badshahpur police station to claim his remains, they were informed that the ashes had allegedly been discarded, police sources said.

Lapses in uploading details on Zipnet

Sources said the disciplinary action stemmed primarily from alleged handling failures concerning the Zonal Integrated Police Network (Zipnet).

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The sources added that the Delhi Police filed a missing-person entry on Zipnet on September 11 containing specific identifying markers. However, the Gurugram police allegedly did not upload details of the recovered body to the portal until September 16, two days after the cremation had already taken place.

According to the sources, had standard protocols been adhered to and the details uploaded immediately following the recovery on September 10, the matching records could have alerted investigators as soon as the Delhi police complaint was lodged.

Murder ahead of wedding after call from ex-colleague

According to the Delhi Police, Manchanda, who worked as a manager with a real estate firm and was scheduled to get married in October, had been shopping for his wedding with his family in Lajpat Nagar on the afternoon of September 6 when he received a phone call from his former colleague and left for an urgent meeting in Gurgaon.

The Delhi Police said Manchanda met the two accused outside a mall in Gurgaon and entered their vehicle, where he was allegedly shot dead following an argument.

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The two suspects kept his body inside the vehicle for two days while driving across the city before dumping it in a drain in Badshahpur on September 8, according to the Delhi Police.

Text messages kept coming

To mislead Manchanda’s family and investigators, text messages were allegedly sent from his mobile phone for two days after the murder, assuring them that he was attending to a business deal and might travel out of town, the Delhi Police said.

The Delhi Police said the two suspects, who had previously worked with Manchanda at another real estate company before the woman was allegedly terminated over financial mismanagement, subsequently fled through Uttar Pradesh and were eventually tracked down and arrested from a paying guest facility in Kainchi Dham, Uttarakhand.

A firearm, Manchanda’s car, and his mobile phone were subsequently recovered, the Delhi Police said.

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The Delhi Police added that investigators are also probing whether the alleged killing was linked to an alleged extortion and cheating racket run by the suspects, who face prior cases of alleged cheating and domestic violence registered in Delhi and Greater Noida.