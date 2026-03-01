YouTuber’s throat slit at Ghaziabad house, critical; Yogi calls for strict action 

Only a day ago, the 50-year-old YouTuber — known for his alleged controversial videos — was stabbed in the stomach and his throat slit by two bike-borne men, police said, adding that he is currently in a critical condition.

Written by: Neetika Jha
3 min readGhaziabadMar 1, 2026 09:16 AM IST
bengaluru policeLoni Police investigate whether the brutal attack on YouTuber Saleem Wastik in Ali Garden was motivated by his controversial religious views and interpretation of teachings. (File Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Nearly 2 km from the main market of Loni in Ghaziabad, the main door of YouTuber Saleem Wastik’s office-cum-residence in Ali Garden remained locked on Saturday. A board outside displayed Wastik’s photograph, phone number and introduced him as a TV guest panelist.

Only a day ago, the 50-year-old YouTuber — known for his alleged controversial videos — was stabbed in the stomach and his throat slit by two bike-borne men, police said, adding that he is currently in a critical condition.

Loni Police Station House Officer Mukesh Singh Solanki said preliminary investigation suggests the attack may be linked to Wastik’s views on religion.

“He has his own interpretation of religion and believed certain teachings were incorrect. Some people felt he was against the community. Prima facie this appears to be the reason behind the attack,” the SHO said, adding that no arrests have been made so far.

Following the attack, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called for strict action. “Those who play with law and order will not be spared. There is no place for terror in Uttar Pradesh and the law will take its course,” he said in a statement.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Loni) Siddhartha Gautam said Ahmed runs a YouTube channel called ‘Salim Wastik’.

He added that around 8 am on Friday, information was received at Loni police station that a man had been stabbed in Ali Garden.

Story continues below this ad

“Wastik was rushed to a nearby hospital but was later shifted to GTB Hospital in Delhi, where he is undergoing treatment,” said the ACP.

Gautam said that based on a complaint filed by Wastik’s son Usman, seven persons were booked by Loni police under sections 109(1) (attempt to murder) and 3(5) (act done with common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

In his complaint, Usman alleged that around 6 am, two men arrived on a motorcycle and attacked his father inside the office. He named Asfaq, Sonu, local leader Shahrukh, and AMIM leader Ajgar Ali in his complaint.

Following the attack, Wastik was first seen by Naznin (49), his next door neighbour. “Around 7.30 am, I heard someone groaning. When I stepped outside, his (Wastik’s) glass door was open and I saw him lying on his back, struggling to move,” she said.

Story continues below this ad

Hearing her scream, locals Rubina and Anjali, who ran a grocery shop, reached the spot and called the police. “He was lying on the floor next to the sofa and seemed to be trying to reach for his phone. One leg was entangled in a blanket and there was blood all around,” Rubina said.

Anjali said Wastik had completed construction of his house during monsoon last year. “He mostly kept to himself but would often speak to children about their studies,” she added.

According to the neighbours, Wastik stayed alone since he had moved to the house last year. He was visited by his wife and son regularly. “His son would bring him meals every day,” a neighbour said.

Loni MLA Nand Kishore Gurjar, who visited the spot on Saturday, termed the incident a “terrorist-led attack”. “If anyone had objections to his ideas, they could have got an FIR lodged, why attack him,” he asked.

Neetika Jha
Neetika Jha

Neetika Jha is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in the Noida bureau. She primarily covers crime, health, and environmental issues, as well as human-interest features across Noida, Ghaziabad, and Western Uttar Pradesh. Professional Profile Education: She is an alumna of the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. Core Beat: Her work focuses on the administrative and social challenges of the NCR's satellite cities. She is known for her detailed reporting on civic infrastructure (like the Noida International Airport), environmental violations, and high-profile criminal investigations. Personal Interests: Outside of reporting, she is an avid reader of fiction (citing The Thursday Murder Club and Yellowface as recent favorites) and a gardening enthusiast. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Neetika’s recent reportage has been dominated by winter-related crises in the NCR and significant criminal legalities: 1. Environment & Public Safety "Greater Noida Authority slaps fines on firms for violating GRAP IV norms" (Dec 21, 2025): Reporting on heavy penalties imposed on major developers like NBCC for flouting anti-pollution construction bans. "Fatal pile-up on Yamuna Expressway: Fog, high speed emerge as key safety risks" (Dec 17, 2025): A major report on a 15-vehicle collision caused by dense fog that killed 17 people. "At Chilla, Kalindi, DND, many fined Rs 20,000 for non-compliance to Delhi's BS-VI rule" (Dec 19, 2025): On-the-ground reporting from the borders where Noida police penalize non-compliant vehicles entering the capital. "Driving in Noida amid fog? New speed limits in effect till Feb 15" (Dec 13, 2025): Detailing the seasonal traffic restrictions aimed at preventing highway accidents. 2. Crime & Legal Developments "'Have you ever heard of a murder case being withdrawn?': Court in Akhlaq lynching case" (Dec 12, 2025): Covering a critical courtroom hearing where the court questioned the UP government's petition to withdraw charges against the accused. "After losing money in stock market, bank employee in Ghaziabad withdraws Rs 64 lakh from customers' accounts" (Dec 14, 2025): An investigative piece on internal bank fraud and the risks of modern digital embezzlement. "Woman shot dead by partner in Noida: Three days on, accused still on the run" (Dec 2, 2025): Tracking a high-profile domestic violence and murder case in Central Noida. 3. Human Interest & Features "'Had tears in my eyes': Army men walk bride down the aisle 20 years after father died in terror attack" (Dec 2, 2025): A moving story about soldiers from a Punjab Grenadiers unit fulfilling a father's duty for his daughter. "How a Zepto delivery man heard a cry — and saved two kids dumped in Noida drain" (Dec 2025): A viral human-interest story highlighting individual heroism in the city. Signature Style Neetika is recognized for her meticulous follow-up on local tragedies. Whether it is a massive pile-up on the Yamuna Expressway or the ongoing construction of the Jewar (Noida) Airport, she focuses on systemic lapses and the safety of commuters. Her crime reporting often explores the psychological motives behind "crimes of passion" and the rising trend of financial cyber-fraud in the Ghaziabad-Noida belt. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Mar 01: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments