YouTuber’s throat slit at Ghaziabad house, critical; Yogi calls for strict action 

Nearly 2 km from the main market of Loni in Ghaziabad, the main door of YouTuber Saleem Wastik’s office-cum-residence in Ali Garden remained locked on Saturday. A board outside displayed Wastik’s photograph, phone number and introduced him as a TV guest panelist.

Only a day ago, the 50-year-old YouTuber — known for his alleged controversial videos — was stabbed in the stomach and his throat slit by two bike-borne men, police said, adding that he is currently in a critical condition.

Loni Police Station House Officer Mukesh Singh Solanki said preliminary investigation suggests the attack may be linked to Wastik’s views on religion.

“He has his own interpretation of religion and believed certain teachings were incorrect. Some people felt he was against the community. Prima facie this appears to be the reason behind the attack,” the SHO said, adding that no arrests have been made so far.

Following the attack, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called for strict action. “Those who play with law and order will not be spared. There is no place for terror in Uttar Pradesh and the law will take its course,” he said in a statement.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Loni) Siddhartha Gautam said Ahmed runs a YouTube channel called ‘Salim Wastik’.

He added that around 8 am on Friday, information was received at Loni police station that a man had been stabbed in Ali Garden.

“Wastik was rushed to a nearby hospital but was later shifted to GTB Hospital in Delhi, where he is undergoing treatment,” said the ACP.

Gautam said that based on a complaint filed by Wastik’s son Usman, seven persons were booked by Loni police under sections 109(1) (attempt to murder) and 3(5) (act done with common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

In his complaint, Usman alleged that around 6 am, two men arrived on a motorcycle and attacked his father inside the office. He named Asfaq, Sonu, local leader Shahrukh, and AMIM leader Ajgar Ali in his complaint.

Following the attack, Wastik was first seen by Naznin (49), his next door neighbour. “Around 7.30 am, I heard someone groaning. When I stepped outside, his (Wastik’s) glass door was open and I saw him lying on his back, struggling to move,” she said.

Hearing her scream, locals Rubina and Anjali, who ran a grocery shop, reached the spot and called the police. “He was lying on the floor next to the sofa and seemed to be trying to reach for his phone. One leg was entangled in a blanket and there was blood all around,” Rubina said.

Anjali said Wastik had completed construction of his house during monsoon last year. “He mostly kept to himself but would often speak to children about their studies,” she added.

According to the neighbours, Wastik stayed alone since he had moved to the house last year. He was visited by his wife and son regularly. “His son would bring him meals every day,” a neighbour said.

Loni MLA Nand Kishore Gurjar, who visited the spot on Saturday, termed the incident a “terrorist-led attack”. “If anyone had objections to his ideas, they could have got an FIR lodged, why attack him,” he asked.