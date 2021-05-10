YouTuber’s FB post: ‘Could have lived if I’d got treatment’

“Mujhe bhi treatment acha mil jata, toh main bhi bach jata,” wrote 35-year-old Rahul Vohra in a Facebook post before he passed away at a Delhi hospital on Sunday due to Covid-19. He had tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the post.

Vohra leaves behind his parents, sister, wife and a number of fans of his performances on stage and YouTube.

Vohra was among the hundreds of youngsters who found their way to Asmita, a Delhi-based theatre group that is famous for its activist plays. He joined Asmita in 2006 and, over the next six years, excelled as a performer of street plays and stage productions, always bringing something extra to each role. His most important performance was in Girish Karnad’s Rakt-Kalyan, a play about social reform. “He was very energetic, willing to take up any work, and extremely positive,” said Arvind Gaur, director of Asmita.

“Rahul Vohra is gone. My talented actor is no more. It was only yesterday that he told me his life could have been saved if he got better treatment. He was shifted to Ayushman, Dwarka last evening but we could not save him. Please forgive us. We are all your culprits. My last respects,” Gaur posted on social media.

Vohra’s YouTube videos had thousands of followers and revolved around contemporary concerns. In one video, titled Kal, which was created during the first lockdown, he played triple roles — of a father, mother and son in a family. “Don’t make the mistake of going out without a mask and sanitiser,” says the father. The video is typical of Vohra’s style of merging humour with a social message.

In his last days, the actor lay in bed as his oxygen level fell. “Kya koi aisa hospital hai, jaha oxygen bed mil jaaye,” he had appealed on Facebook, adding that he was in a desperate situation.

Soon, Vohra realised that he would not make it to the other side. He wrote, “I will take birth again and do very good work. Now, I have lost all hope.”