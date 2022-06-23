YouTubers arrested with firearm and dagger, say Delhi Police

A man was arrested and a juvenile apprehended Tuesday evening from Delhi’s Dwarka district for allegedly possessing illegal arms purchased to make YouTube videos, said the police. The adult accused was identified as Mahavir enclave resident Shivanand, 24. The police added that they are searching for the weapon supplier.

Officials at the Bindapur police station said that the two accused were seen helmet-less on a scooter, driving from NSIT towards the Dwarka Mor area, on Tuesday at 5.30 pm. When the police directed them to stop, they tried to escape. The police apprehended them after blocking their path with their vehicle.

After the police frisked the two accused, a large dagger or knife was found in the bag of the juvenile. When Shivanand was searched, a country-made pistol along with two live cartridges were found. Officials said a case was subsequently registered under Section 25 (prohibited arms/ammunition) of the Arms Act.

Officials added that after interrogation, the weapon supplier Ajal was identified, and was found to be absconding. They added that raids are underway to arrest him.

According to Harsha Vardhan, DCP (Dwarka), “Shivanand had completed a one-year medical technician course after Class 12. Now he makes vlogs, videos and reels on YouTube. As he needed to cross 1 million views to earn income on videos, he purchased these weapons to make reels and vlogs with them, and increase his views on YouTube.”

DCP Harsha Vardhan added a dagger, a country-made pistol, and two live cartridges had been seized from the two accused.