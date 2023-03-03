YouTuber teams up with jailed gangster to extort Delhi businessman, arrested

A 25-year-old YouTuber has been arrested for extorting Rs 1 crore from a businessman in South Delhi’s Jamia Nagar. The victim, Mehruddin Ansari, is a builder who also has a garment business and runs two schools.

According to police, Ansari alleged he received a call from two men — jailed gangster Fahad and another man. The duo threatened to kill him and demanded Rs 1 crore.

The complainant alleged the accused had told him they were involved in a murder case.

Rajesh Deo, DCP (Southeast), said the team received the complaint on February 27 and immediately sent a team to Delhi Prisons to catch Fahad. He was re-arrested within 4 hours and a phone was seized from his cell. “We then put the mobile numbers on surveillance and found that the second accused was frequently changing his location to evade arrest. After several raids, we caught the second accused, Mohd Shahid, from Jangpura,” said Deo.

Shahid is a YouTuber who runs social media pages with the handle ‘Star Films’. He has an office in Batla House and has acted in short Bhojpuri films for his YouTube channel. During interrogation, he claimed he has known Fahad since 2014.

“Shahid revealed that Fahad asked him to make a list of rich businessmen to extort money from. Shahid found the complainant. Later, he made a conference call to the complainant and added Fahad who threatened the victim from jail,” said an officer.

Shahid is a history sheeter and was out on bail, and was involved in nine criminal cases including cheating, Arms Act, snatching and extortion, police said.