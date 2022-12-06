YouTuber Namra Qadir held for extorting Rs 70 lakh from businessman in Gurgaon

A Delhi-based YouTuber was arrested by Gurgaon police Monday for allegedly extorting at least Rs 70 lakh from a businessman and threatening to frame him in a rape case, said police.

Police said the accused, Namra Qadir, was arrested and produced in a district court, which sent her to police custody for four days. Her husband who is also an accused in the case is yet to be arrested, said police.

Qadir has more than two lakh followers on Instagram and six lakh subscribers on YouTube.

According to police, a resident of Badshahpur filed a police complaint in Gurgaon, alleging that the accused extorted money and laid a trap by threatening to implicate him in a false case.

Police said the complainant, who ran an advertising firm, alleged that he came in contact with the couple who claimed to be YouTubers. The complainant said that he wanted to be part of their YouTube channel and use their platform for promotion.

“He claimed that he paid Rs 50,000 and got acquainted with them over time. He alleged that the accused took him to a club for a party, where they administered him an intoxicant and booked a room for the three of them. He said in the morning, the woman demanded his ATM card and watch, and threatened to lodge a rape case against him if he refused. The complainant said that they extorted Rs 70-80 lakh from him by threatening to circulate his photos,” said a police officer.

Police said the victim had withdrawn some money from his father’s account to pay the accused and later filed a police complaint at sector 50 police station.

According to police, the accused filed an interim bail application in the district court and on November 18, the district court dismissed the anticipatory bail.

An FIR was registered under IPC sections 388 (extortion by threat of accusation of an offence punishable with death or imprisonment for life), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (common intention), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc., with intent to commit an offence) and other relevant sections, said police.

Rajesh Kumar, SHO, sector 50 police station, said, “The woman was arrested on Monday and taken on police remand till December 9. Her husband, who is also a YouTuber and an accused in the case, is on the run and raids are being conducted to arrest him.”