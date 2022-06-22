scorecardresearch
Tuesday, June 21, 2022
Must Read

YouTuber, luxury car owner arrested for beating up JNU professor, say police

Police said the accused have been identified as West Delhi resident Rajat Pal Singh and Gurgaon resident Aashish Shokin.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
June 22, 2022 1:48:36 am
Prof Baviskar had alleged the accused also objected to his JNU affiliation and called him “anti national”

Two men, including a 28-year-old YouTuber, have been arrested for allegedly abducting and robbing JNU assistant professor Sharad Baviskar in the early hours of June 18. Initial investigation has revealed the argument started between Baviskar and two accused after his car touched theirs, and they decided to recover money for the damage, police said.

According to police, professor Baviskar had dropped his wife and daughter at his in-laws’ house in Burari before returning to JNU campus in his car. Around 12.30 am, a car allegedly rammed into his vehicle from the left side near the Naraina flyover but he did not stop.

When he stopped at the traffic signal near Delhi Cantonment, a few men came and snatched his car keys. They allegedly forced him into an Audi vehicle and went through Moolchand, Greater Kailash and Ashram before arriving at an unknown location, where they switched cars, police said. They allegedly took the professor’s credit and debit cards and withdrew Rs 28,500 and spent Rs 5,000 to refuel their vehicle, police said and added that later, they left professor Baviskar near a petrol pump with his own car.

An FIR has been filed under IPC sections 392 (robbery), 365 (kidnapping), 323 (voluntary harm without provocation), and 334 (voluntary harm on provocation.)

According to Ghanshyam Bansal, DCP (West), “The owner of the Audi, Rajat Pal Singh, and Aashish Shokin were arrested. The Audi and a Range Rover owned by Shokin have been recovered, along with the stolen money amounting to Rs 20,000.”

Officials noted that Singh was a YouTube singer while Shokin dealt in the sale and purchase of luxury cars. They said that teams had been constituted and an investigation was in progress to arrest the remaining accused.

Professor Baviskar had alleged on social media that the accused also objected to his JNU affiliation and called him “anti national”. JNU Teachers Association had released a statement in support of Professor Baviskar, saying that he was subject to verbal abuse, physical assault, threats and financial extortion. Baviskar is an assistant professor at JNU’s Centre for French and Francophone studies.

