YouTuber goes missing, found dead a day later at vacant plot; kin allege murder

YouTuber Puspendra (31), also known as Akash, who owned a garment showroom in East Delhi’s Mandawali near his home, stepped out of his house on Saturday around 12.30 pm with Rs 1.5 lakh in cash to buy goods from the Gandhi Nagar wholesale market, according to his family. Hours later, when he did not return, his family was worried sick and filed a missing person complaint.
On Sunday, he was found dead at a vacant plot by his relatives, said police, adding that a probe has been launched into the death.
The deceased’s cousin, Satyendra Singh, said, “Around 2.20 pm on Saturday, his wife called him. His phone rang but he did not answer. At 2.33 pm, his mobile phone was switched off.”
The family said they repeatedly tried to contact him but failed. By evening, they reached Mandawali police station and filed a missing complaint.
Despite the complaint, the family members alleged, the police did not act promptly. They said the last location of Akash’s mobile phone was traced to the Anand Vihar area.
His relatives said they then launched a frantic search. On Sunday, the family members dialled up the police and said that he was found dead at a vacant Delhi Development Authority (DDA) plot near Telco T-Point in East Delhi’s Anand Vihar area, said officers
A police team rushed to the spot and began inquest proceedings, said officers.
Crime and forensic teams also inspected the scene, officers added.
‘Gold chain, cash missing’
Even as police say no immediate signs of foul play or homicide were found during the initial examination, his family claim that he may have been killed. His relatives also alleged that Akash’s gold chain and cash were missing, and claimed that he may have been killed by being given some poisonous substance.
Police said they have registered a case and begun an investigation.
The body was taken into custody and sent to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital for post-mortem examination.
After the post-mortem on Tuesday, even as the body was handed over to the family, Puspendra’s relatives protested with the body outside the Mandawali police station, alleging inaction in the case. Later, police officers pacified them and asked them to disperse.
The family had earlier alleged that a constable took Rs 10,000 from them for obtaining call detail records (CDR) after a missing person complaint was filed.
When contacted, a senior police officer said that they are verifying the bribe claims. The officer said that the viscera report has also been preserved to ascertain the exact cause of the death.
According to his family, Akash had more than 450,000 subscribers on YouTube and Instagram and used to create fashion-related videos. He owned a garment showroom in Mandawali that goes by the name “Styling.” His family said that he also sold clothes online by making fashion videos. Akash lived with his family in the Mandawali Unchepar area. He is survived by his parents, wife and a two-year-old daughter.
