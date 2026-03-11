YouTuber goes missing, found dead a day later at vacant plot; kin allege murder

According to his family, Akash had more than 450,000 subscribers on YouTube and Instagram and used to create fashion-related videos.

YouTuber Puspendra (31), also known as Akash, who owned a garment showroom in East Delhi’s Mandawali near his home, stepped out of his house on Saturday around 12.30 pm with Rs 1.5 lakh in cash to buy goods from the Gandhi Nagar wholesale market, according to his family. Hours later, when he did not return, his family was worried sick and filed a missing person complaint.

On Sunday, he was found dead at a vacant plot by his relatives, said police, adding that a probe has been launched into the death.

The deceased’s cousin, Satyendra Singh, said, “Around 2.20 pm on Saturday, his wife called him. His phone rang but he did not answer. At 2.33 pm, his mobile phone was switched off.”