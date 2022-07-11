YouTuber Gaurav Taneja says will take ‘appropriate legal remedy’ against arrest after fans crowd metro station

YouTuber Gaurav Taneja has said that he will pursue a legal remedy against his arrest by the Noida police on Saturday, adding that he sought permission to book a metro coach for his birthday celebration and it was “granted for the same through the proper channels”.

Taneja was arrested under sections 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) by the Noida police on Saturday after the large crowd gathered outside the metro station for his birthday. He was released later that evening.

Taneja, who runs a channel on YouTube called Flying Beast, and his wife Ritu Rathee have also said in a statement that the ‘fans’ who had gathered had not caused any harm.

“It is pertinent to mention here that these fans were not violent nor did they raise any objectionable slogans neither harmed any public property. Their exemplary behaviour speaks for the example that Mr. Taneja and Ms. Rathi has been setting for their fans and followers in their videos. Nonetheless, the Noida Police proceeded to register a case under Sections 188 & 341 IPC. As a result of the same, he was briefly detained and then released within a couple of hours. Needless to say, we would be pursuing appropriate legal remedy,” they said in their statement Sunday night.

“Ms. Rathee wanted to give her husband Mr. Taneja a surprise by hosting his birthday party in a four Coach Metro from Sector 51 Metro Station, Noida. The scheme had been widely publicised earlier. It is further stated that permission had been solicited and granted for the same through the proper channels… The fact that our fans look up to us and would congregate in large numbers to celebrate Gaurav’s birthday would suggest that they feel that we are a part of their family. As a matter of fact, we are overwhelmed by their love and affection for us,” reads the family’s statement.

On Saturday, an Instagram story was posted on Taneja’s account of his wife telling ‘followers’ about meeting at 1.30 pm for “the big celebration”. An earlier story on the account also said: “We will be restricted by maximum capacity of a Metro given by NMRC! Lekin sabse mileage zaroor!”

They had received permission from the Noida Metro Rail Corporation for a single journey booking for birthday celebrations from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm. The NMRC permits the booking of up to four coaches on a train for such events.

The police had stated that there was no permission for the large gathering outside the station which they stated had caused a jam outside the metro station, causing difficulties for commuters.

FitMuscle TV, one of his channels, describes him as “a certified Nutritionist, a professional bodybuilder and an aviator”. It also says he has been “into health and fitness Industry since 13 years”, and “holds a Bachelor’s degree from IIT Kharagpur”.