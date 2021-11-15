Delhi YouTuber arrested for entering Mathura temple at night and filming

A Delhi-based Youtuber was arrested by Mathura police for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. According to the police, Gaurav Sharma, who runs a social media handle called Gauravzone, had entered the premises of a Vrindavan temple in Mathura in Uttar Pradesh without permission to record a video. A complaint was submitted by the temple authorities following which he was arrested from his Delhi residence on Sunday.

“On November 6, accused Gaurav climbed the walls of Nidhivan Raj Mandir and made a video which went viral on social media. A complaint was submitted in connection with the video and he was arrested from Delhi. The video has been taken down from his channel. The accused has been sent to judicial custody,” said MP Singh, SP City.

As per the police, Gaurav Sharma was visiting his uncle in Mathura when he was told that no one enters Nidhivan temple at night. The YouTuber, along with four other persons, decided to scale the walls of the temple to record a video about it, the police said.

Sharma alone entered the temple with shoes on while his friends waited outside, said the police. Three days later, he uploaded the video about night time inside the temple on YouTube which went viral.

The temple authorities objected to the video, calling it an attempt to disrespect the sanctity of a place of worship. An FIR was filed under section 295 A (acts intended to outrage religious feelings) of the IPC and section 66 of the IT Act at the Vrindavan police Station. a

Gaurav Sharma had earlier been arrested by Delhi Police for tying helium balloons to his dog for a video.