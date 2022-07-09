scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 09, 2022

YouTuber Gaurav Taneja arrested after fans flock to Noida Metro station on his birthday, cause traffic snarl

Taneja had booked a Metro coach for the birthday celebrations, according to a police officer.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: July 9, 2022 10:00:52 pm
Youtuber Gaurav Taneja was arrested by the Noida Police on Saturday (File)

Youtuber Gaurav Taneja was arrested by the Noida Police on Saturday after a large crowd gathered outside the Sector 51 metro station on the occasion of his birthday.

Taneja had booked a Metro coach for the birthday celebrations, according to a police officer. The Noida Metro Rail Corporation permits booking of up to four coaches on a train for such events.

“He may have posted a message, and his followers had gathered. There was a large gathering around 3.30 pm, and no permission was taken for this. There was a jam on the road outside the Noida Sector 51 metro station as a result, making it difficult for commuters. The traffic issue was resolved with some difficulty,” the police officer said.

Taneja was arrested and an FIR was filed under IPC sections 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant). He was later released. Section 144 of the CrPC is in force in Noida and the gathering was a violation of that, the officer added.

“People had gathered and there was chaos with regard to traffic. Some people had stopped to see what was happening. An alert was issued, and traffic management was done. It was not planned and we didn’t know about it,” said a senior officer of the Noida Traffic Police.

More from Delhi

Taneja runs a channel on YouTube called Flying Beast, which has over 75 lakh subscribers and features several vlogs. Another one of his channels, FitMuscle TV, describes Taneja as “a certified Nutritionist, a professional bodybuilder and an aviator”. It also says he has been “into health and fitness Industry since 13 years”, and “holds a Bachelor’s degree from IIT Kharagpur”.

