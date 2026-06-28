YouTuber arrested for harassing girls, women on two-wheelers, posting clips without consent

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Risk to public safety; harassment of two-wheeler riders, mostly women and girls, and uploading videos of people on social media without consent — the Delhi Police is probing these allegations against a YouTuber, based out of the Capital, who was arrested on Friday after a case was filed against under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and various sections of the BNS, said officers.
On his YouTube channel, with roughly 70,000 subscribers, creator Gurman Singh (32) has been allegedly uploading similar clips nearly everyday with a common motive, according to officers. He is seen hitting a two-wheeler rider from behind, mostly women, then he apologises initially by saying “Sorry Didi” (sorry sister), and then passes objectionable comments against them, said police. With such clips, he aimed to amplify his social media following, according to officers.
Police said Singh, a resident of Subhash Nagar in West Delhi, allegedly operated the social media accounts on Facebook and YouTube, where he uploaded videos passing objectionable comments against mostly women riders without their consent.
The arrest came after parents of a girl filed a complaint against Singh for allegedly stalking their minor daughters on his two-wheeler, passing objectionable comments, and then uploading the clip on his channel without consent, police said on Friday.
The complainant approached the police on June 2, alleging that two unidentified motorcycle riders had intentionally rammed their scooter from behind. The riders then allegedly stalked the girls, passed inappropriate remarks, and abused them, an officer said. A few days later, the complainant found videos of the incident uploaded on YouTube and Facebook.
Based on the complaint, a case was registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act. During the initial scrutiny of the social media accounts, investigators found that the content largely had women riders and girls, police said. Subsequently, a police team from the Cyber Police Station tracked Gurman’s YouTube channel.
“The team carried out extensive digital forensic analysis, technical surveillance and examination of electronic evidence before tracing and apprehending Gurman Singh,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Hareshwar Swami.
During questioning, the accused allegedly told police that he created such videos to increase his social media following, generate viral content, and earn revenue through monetisation on Facebook and YouTube. He further told officers that he intentionally targeted women riders because such videos generated higher engagement and also gave him personal gratification, police said.
Police recovered a mobile phone from the accused. Preliminary examination of the device allegedly revealed access to the Facebook page and YouTube channel, along with multiple videos, screenshots, and other digital evidence linking him to the accounts, an officer said. Police said action has been initiated to take down Singh’s social media accounts. Further investigation is underway.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram