YouTuber arrested for harassing girls, women on two-wheelers, posting clips without consent

Cyber Police Station team of West District apprehends Gurman Singh, the accused in connection with the alleged targeting, stalking and harassment of women riders and minor girls and unauthorised recording and uploading of videos on social media platforms, in New Delhi on Saturday. (Delhi Police/ANI Video Grab)

Risk to public safety; harassment of two-wheeler riders, mostly women and girls, and uploading videos of people on social media without consent — the Delhi Police is probing these allegations against a YouTuber, based out of the Capital, who was arrested on Friday after a case was filed against under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and various sections of the BNS, said officers.

On his YouTube channel, with roughly 70,000 subscribers, creator Gurman Singh (32) has been allegedly uploading similar clips nearly everyday with a common motive, according to officers. He is seen hitting a two-wheeler rider from behind, mostly women, then he apologises initially by saying “Sorry Didi” (sorry sister), and then passes objectionable comments against them, said police. With such clips, he aimed to amplify his social media following, according to officers.