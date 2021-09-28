Youth held for molesting 9-year-old girl in Gurgaon mosque

A 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly molesting a nine-year-old girl in a mosque in Pataudi on Monday. Locals in the area roughed up the accused before handing him over to cops.

According to the police, the incident took place around 12.30 pm when the girl had gone to the mosque to give lunch to the cleric (maulvi). Police said the cleric was not present there at the time. However, a man who collects donations at the mosque allegedly waylaid the girl and molested her.

Police said the complaint filed by the girl’s mother said the accused molested her, after which she returned home crying and shared her ordeal with her mother who went to the mosque and confronted the accused.

“Some of the locals in the area gathered and got hold of the accused. Outraged at the incident, they slapped him a few times and handed him over to the police,” said a cop privy to the investigation.

In a video shared on social media, about 20 people were seen cornering the accused. A couple of men from the crowd hit him and slapped him multiple times, while another tried to save the man.

Veer Singh, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Pataudi) said, “The accused was arrested after the incident was reported. Some locals slapped him but he did not sustain any injuries. He will be produced in a district court on Tuesday.” Police have registered an FIR under section 8 (sexual assault) of the POCSO Act at Pataudi police station.