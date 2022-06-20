Youth Congress workers arrested for obstructing train during protest in Delhi

Sixteen Youth Congress workers were arrested Monday for allegedly obstructing a train at Shivaji Bridge railway station during a protest against the Agnipath scheme and the interrogation of Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate.

Police said that at 11.18 a.m the Nanded Express was allegedly stopped by Youth Congress workers in the course of their protest. Officials noted that the Nanded Express was delayed for 32 minutes, after which its regular journey resumed.

According to an official at the spot, “The protesters obstructed the passage of the train by standing on the tracks as well as the front of the engine, and we had dispatched our personnel to allow the train to move. Action will be taken under the appropriate sections.”

The protesters were removed after the Assistant Commissioner of Police (Railways) and the station house officer of the New Delhi Railway station reached the spot along with Railway Police Force personnel, said police.

“Youth Congress workers stopped a train against Agnipath scheme at Shivaji Bridge railway station in Delhi. Youth across the country have called for a Bharat Bandh against the Agnipath scheme. We are with the youth of the country. The government cannot take any decision arbitrarily,” read a tweet by the Youth Congress

According to DCP (Railways) Harendra K Singh, “Meanwhile, other trains continued moving on tracks without any obstructions. With regard to the protesters, the RPF has registered a case under Sections 147 (trespassing on railways) and 174A (picketing during agitation/bandh) of the Railways Act at New Delhi Railway Station.”