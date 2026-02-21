Youth Congress workers raised ‘anti-national’ slogans at AI Summit, tried to harm country’s ‘prestige’: Delhi Police to court

They had allegedly removed the upper layer of clothing after entering the AI Expo Hall inside the venue. (Express Photo)

Four Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers who allegedly breached the security ring and entered Bharat Mandapam during the AI Impact Summit on Friday raised “anti-national” slogans and tried to harm the “prestige” of India, the Delhi Police told a Delhi court on Saturday while seeking custody of the arrested men.

“… Some other people fled… We need their custody to trace the rest,” said Public Prosecutor (PP) Atul Kumar Srivastava while seeking five-day remand.

“This happened in front of foreign delegates… It was said that India was compromised in front of the USA. The prestige of our country was being harmed. They must know the repercussions of such an act. They also assaulted police personnel,” he added.