Youth Congress president arrested in Delhi over ‘shirtless’ protest at AI Impact Summit

Uday Bhanu Chib, who was detained on Monday, has been placed under arrest.

Written by: Alok Singh
1 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 24, 2026 09:46 AM IST
IYC president Yday Chib has been arrested in the 'shirtless' protest case.
‘Shirtless protest’ at AI summit: Indian Youth Congress (IYC) president Uday Bhanu Chib has been placed under arrest by the Delhi Police for his alleged involvement in the “shirtless” protest at the AI Impact Summit. He was detained and questioned at Tikar Marg Police station since yesterday.

 

