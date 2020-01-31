After Jamia shooting, Youth Congress president files complaint against Anurag Thakur for ‘direct link’ 

A Jamia student from Jammu and Kashmir, identified as Shadab Farooq, sustained a bullet wound in his left forearm. (Express Photo: Gajendra Yadav) A Jamia student from Jammu and Kashmir, identified as Shadab Farooq, sustained a bullet wound in his left forearm. (Express Photo: Gajendra Yadav)

Youth Congress president Srinivas B V has approached the Delhi Police with a complaint against Union Minister Anurag Thakur for making an “inflammatory speech leading to attempt to murder of peaceful demonstrators”. The complaint was filed hours after a 17-year-old opened fire during a protest march against Citizenship (Amendment) Act outside Jamia Millia Islamia, injuring one student.

In his complaint dated January 30, Srinivas claimed the incident had “a direct link” to the “hate speech” by the BJP MP.

Thakur, during a rally Monday, repeatedly chanted “Desh ke gaddaron ko” and had people responding with “goli maaro saalon ko”.

While brandishing a gun, the juvenile had shouted slogans of “Yeh lo azadi (Here, take azadi)”, “Desh mein jo rehna hoga, Vande Mataram kehna hoga (If you want to stay in the country, you have to say Vande Mataram)” and “Dilli Police zindabad”.

A student from Jammu and Kashmir, identified as Shadab Farooq, sustained a bullet wound in his left forearm. The first year student of mass communication was taken to AIIMS for surgery.

Jamia Chief Proctor Waseem Ahmad Khan had also blamed the incident on the provocative poll speech by Thakur. “The students were trying to march to Rajghat, we were trying to stop them… It was a peaceful protest, why did the man fire? This incident took place because of the inflammatory speeches by Anurag Thakur and Kapil Mishra. They instigated people. We are suffering. Police and the government should act against them,” he had said.

