Youth bodies, student unions join forces to oppose CAA in Delhi

Protesters marched from Mandi House to Jantar Mantar, Tuesday. (Express Photo: Tashi Tobgyal) Protesters marched from Mandi House to Jantar Mantar, Tuesday. (Express Photo: Tashi Tobgyal)

Over 60 youth organisations and student unions from across the country joined hands Tuesday to form a common front in opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Act, National Register of Citizens and National Population Register. Students of Jamia Millia Islamia, meanwhile, led a citizens march from Mandi House to Jantar Mantar, which was joined by around 500 people.

Calling themselves Young India Against CAA-NRC-NPR, they stated they will “observe the first day of the New Year as a beginning of a year of struggles for rights and dignity of the people of this country” by taking a pledge to defend the Constitution.

Among the different unions which have joined are All Adivasi Assam Students’ Union, AIIMS Students’ Union, AMU Students Union, Dibrugarh University Students’ Union, FTII Students’ Union, Gondwana Students’ Union, Patna Students’ Union, PUSA Students’ Union, Rajiv Gandhi Students Union, Tezpur University Students’ Council, JNU Students’ Union and TISS Mumbai Students Union.

Among the students’ organisations are Congress-backed NSUI; Left-affiliated AISA, AISF, DSF and SFI; DMK Student Wing; Samajwadi Yuvajan Sabha; Chhatra RJD; and Bhim Army Students Federation.“Our purpose is to develop coordination between protesting students/organisations/unions on a national scale and enhance its scope and impact,” said former JNUSU president N Sai Balaji.

Mannat Chauhan (19), a student of OP Jindal Global University, said Tuesday’s protest was the third she had attended in opposition to the CAA.

“When you see one room burning, you don’t wait until your room burns too. That’s why we see so many people of all age groups out here protesting week after week,” she said.

Smriti Singh Rajput (19), spoke on why she believes in repeatedly coming out to protest against this issue.

