‘Your voice matters’: Delhi LG urges public to send grievances via now-revived ‘LG Listening Post’ platform

Even as he has been focussing on unstructured and impromptu public interactions over the last few weeks, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Thursday urged the people to reach out to him directly via the now-revived ‘LG Listening Post’ platform and his Secretariat.

“Residents of Delhi are encouraged to share their grievances through the LG Listening Post platform. Your voice matters, and we are committed to listening with sensitivity and responding with care,” the LG said in a post on X.

The grievance redressal platform was first introduced in 2007 during the tenure of former Delhi LG Tejendra Khanna. A dedicated cell under a senior officer in the LG Secretariat has been put in place to handle and dispose of the grievances submitted by people.