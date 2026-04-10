‘Your voice matters’: Delhi LG urges public to send grievances via now-revived ‘LG Listening Post’ platform

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Even as he has been focussing on unstructured and impromptu public interactions over the last few weeks, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Thursday urged the people to reach out to him directly via the now-revived ‘LG Listening Post’ platform and his Secretariat.
“Residents of Delhi are encouraged to share their grievances through the LG Listening Post platform. Your voice matters, and we are committed to listening with sensitivity and responding with care,” the LG said in a post on X.
The grievance redressal platform was first introduced in 2007 during the tenure of former Delhi LG Tejendra Khanna. A dedicated cell under a senior officer in the LG Secretariat has been put in place to handle and dispose of the grievances submitted by people.
“You may submit your concerns through the official website, mobile app, or via email for timely and appropriate redressal,” the LG wrote in his post. The platform is expected to be up and running with better efficacy in handling complaints, said officials.
As per an official statement, several grievances related to civic bodies such as the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Delhi Development Authority and Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board have already been addressed in recent weeks after being flagged on social media and during public interactions.
The LG has also directed for the app to be upgraded as per latest Android versions.
Officials said that despite many grievances and complaints being frivolous, false and carrying vested agendas, there were many that were genuine and could be addressed immediately to the complainant’s satisfaction. “Many such complaints, though posted by individuals, represented a large number of people and localities and their redressal would amount to solving long-standing problems affecting the people and hitherto lying unattended due to apathy,” an official said.
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