Your intention was to be a hero, now face the law: Court to riots accused

The Delhi High Court Wednesday refused to grant bail to an accused who allegedly pointed a pistol at a police head constable during the communal violence in Northeast Delhi in February, saying his intention was to become a hero and now he will have to face the law. Justice Suresh Kumar Kait said he was not inclined to grant relief to Shahrukh Pathan, after which his counsel withdrew the plea.

The court then dismissed the plea as withdrawn. Pathan sought bail on the ground that he has to take care of his 76-year-old father who is unwell and has no one to look after him. Pathan’s counsel Asghar Khan also referred to the order granting bail to Jamia student Safoora Zargar on humanitarian grounds, and said Pathan’s plea also be considered similarly.

Justice Kait then observed, “While committing offence, you forget everyone. Now you are thinking about your aged and ailing parents.”

