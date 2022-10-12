Spanish actor Manu Rios’ photo used to ‘entrap’ Delhi woman: Police

A 22-year-old man, who tried to extort money from a woman in Delhi after allegedly posing as Spanish actor Manu Rios on social media, was apprehended Monday, police said.

According to the police, the accused identified as Abbuzar Rehman, “entrapped” the woman, who works at a BPO in Noida, after he threatened her to upload the private photos, which she had earlier shared with him, on social media.

Rehman, a BA student from Ghaziabad, has been booked under relevant sections of the IPC and IT Act.

The 25-year-old woman said in her complaint filed on Cyber Crime Reporting Portal that an unknown person befriended her on Instagram by introducing himself as Spanish actor Manu Rios, known for his role in the Netflix series ‘Elite’.

“The man used Rios’ profile picture. Later, the woman shared her private photos with him. He started demanding money and threatened to upload the photos on social media. When the woman did not oblige, the accused created a fake ID using the woman’s name and posted her private photos,” police said.

A case was registered by the police on October 8.

Sagar Singh Kalsi, DCP (North), said the Cyber team took details of the Instagram profile, IP addresses used, mobile number to make the profile and other information.

“The IP addresses were sent to the mobile operators concerned. We then found the mobile number and the IMEI number of the accused. He was identified and on October 10 we apprehended him. He was served a notice under CrPC sections. We have also recovered 3 SIM cards, 2 mobile phones and a memory card from his possession,” said the DCP.

During interrogation, Rehman revealed that he used Rios’ pictures and created a fake ID to win the “attention” of women. “He would send messages to women using Google translate and chat with them. When he came in contact with the complainant, Rehman asked her to send her photos with a view to blackmailing her later,” the police officer said.

“It was established that the man used to pretend to be a handsome Spanish actor to trap young girls on Instagram and obtain their private pictures” the DCP said.