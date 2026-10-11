‘Beat us, detain us, we’ll come back’: Young protesters return to Delhi Streets after Saturday’s detentions

Placards in hand, young protestors who failed to reach Central Delhi amid travel restrictions on Saturday found their way to Connaught Place to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Sunday after the easing of metro restrictions.

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A young protestor, a first-year student of Shri Ram College of Commerce, said that she had fought with her parents about travelling to Delhi from her home in Rajasthan to participate in the July Cockroach Janta Party protests as well.

On Sunday, she stood in Palika Kendra holding a handmade poster with the text in bold red reading, “Government of the criminals, for the capitalist, against the people.”

“As a student we have the right to ask questions. I wanted to come yesterday too, but I was honestly extremely afraid of the police. But today, I was sure that I had to come even if they are just going to detain me,” she said, a barricade separating her from police personnel who are an arm’s length away.

On Saturday, 45 metro stations had been closed across Delhi, and cab cancellations and steep auto-rickshaw rates because of the barricading around Central Delhi, made many protestors struggle to reach Jantar Mantar, which had been announced as the site of the proposed protest.

While metro restrictions were relaxed on Sunday, Central Delhi continues to be fortified. Large numbers of Delhi police and CAPF personnel continue to march the lanes around Connaught Place.

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Honey (21), a final year student of St. Stephens College who is preparing for UPSC examinations, said he could not reach Central Delhi on Saturday.

But on Sunday morning, he took the metro from Vishwavidyalaya station to Central Secretariat, where he was joined by a friend who travelled from Gurgaon.

“I tried getting down at Rajiv Chowk but saw security forces coming and questioning students. So I got down at Central Secretariat instead. But while walking to Connaught Place, cops asked me every 10 minutes where I was going. I lied that I’m going to visit Rashtrapati Bhawan gate for a college assignment. We have a right to walk on footpaths. They are restricting our movement,” he said.

His friend Khushi (23), a recent graduate from Indian Institute of Mass Communication, said she had decided to turn up to protest, despite Saturday’s mass detentions, to “ask for accountability.”

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Wearing masks, two 18-year-old first-time protesters said they were afraid on Saturday but they decided to attempt to reach Jantar Mantar on Sunday anyway.

“Kal mujhe dar tha, aaj bhi bahut dar hai (I was very scared. I am scared today too). But if our right to vote despite being 18 year of age is under threat, what is the point of everything? We have questions to ask, and if those in power don’t answer, we will protest . Beat us, detain us but we’ll still come back because we’re cockroaches,” one of them said.