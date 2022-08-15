scorecardresearch
Monday, August 15, 2022

Young first-timers at Delhi govt’s I-Day event: School students

The Indian Express spoke to these former private school students on what the shift entailed for them.

Written by Gayathri Mani | New Delhi |
August 15, 2022 9:59:10 pm
Delhi Government students parade at 75th Independence day celebration at Chattarsal stadium. (Express Photo)

Among those who attended Independence Day celebrations at Chhatrasal Stadium for the first time on Monday were hundreds of students, including those who shifted from private schools during the pandemic, from around 15-20 Delhi government schools.

Khushboo Verma, a class 9 student of Sarvodaya Co-ed School, Malcha Marg, who was earlier enrolled at a private school, said, “Due to financial circumstances, my parents enrolled me in this school during Covid. I was against the move… but my father said government schools have improved. I was not happy at all, but when I started attending school, my perception about government schools changed completely.”

Verma said her old school did not have proper labs, classrooms and sports facilities. “This school has everything… teachers are also supportive… there is a lot of positivity here…,” she said.

Alia, a class 9 student at GGSSS no.2, Railway Colony, Tughlakabad, said: “Earlier, I looked down on government schools and students… During the pandemic, I had to shift to this school due to financial circumstances. It is different from what I thought it was… everyone is very nice and the syllabus is very nice.” She wants to become a fashion designer.

Riya Kumari, who is also an ex-private student, said, “We have lectures from IPS, IAS officers and IT professionals on different subjects and what to pursue after Class 12… I am happy that I got the opportunity to attend this event…”

“People in my neighbourhood say bad things about Chief Minister sir… I listened to him today and it was very inspiring. I also want to become a politician like him and provide education to poor children like me,” said Archana, a class 8 student of Sarvodaya Co-ed school.

First published on: 15-08-2022 at 09:59:10 pm

