Proposal sent to MHA: UP govt wants CISF to guard Aqua line, Lucknow Metro

Lucknow Metro. (Express Archives) Lucknow Metro. (Express Archives)

The Yogi Adityanath government has written to the Centre, asking CISF security for the Lucknow Metro and the soon-to-be-launched Aqua Metro, connecting Noida and Greater Noida. It has also expressed interest in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) taking over security of the upcoming Metro networks in other cities in Uttar Pradesh. Until now, the Lucknow Metro was secured by the UP Police and the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC).

Meanwhile, CISF has also conducted a security survey and audit of the residence of the UP CM, sources said. Union Home Ministry sources said that the request from the UP government is being processed, and a proposal from CISF on the security infrastructure and the management has already been received.

“The CISF recently carried out a security survey of the Lucknow Metro and the Noida-Greater Noida Metro along with the UP Police, and based on the survey, the proposal has been prepared and sent to the MHA. After MHA approves it, units will be earmarked and sent to take charge of the security of the twin metros,” a senior CISF officer said.

Sources said the survey was done to figure out the security infrastructure required, including door-frame metal detectors at the two Metro networks, barricading system, CCTV coverage, X-Ray scanners, number of personnel and other gadgets needed for scanning and frisking.

The CISF already provides security for the Delhi Metro, and has over 9,000 personnel deployed across the network. With its expertise in securing airports across the country and smooth running of the security management at the Delhi Metro, services of the CISF are being sought after by various states and entities to protect their infrastructure. The CISF has 344 properties under its protection, including airports, metro rail networks, nuclear installations, public sector undertakings, government buildings and even private industries.

Notably, when the UP government initially decided to provide state police security to the Lucknow Metro, its personnel were trained by the CISF. Only last year, the CISF trained 400 personnel of the PAC to handle frisking, scanning and maintenance of dog squads from the Lucknow Metro security.

The CISF had also carried out security audit and consultancy for the Lucknow Metro, sources said. The trial run for the maiden Metro project in UP was done in 2016 by former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on the 8.5-km track between Transport Nagar depot and Charbagh station. It became operational last year. The force is already being made the nodal agency for VIP security, with the government planning to take CRPF off VIP security duties. CISF currently has over 70 VIPs under its protection.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App