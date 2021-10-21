Yogendra Yadav suspended from Samyukt Kisan Morcha for a month

Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav has been suspended from Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) for a month, farmer leaders said on Thursday. The decision was deliberated upon by farmers following his visit to the deceased BJP member’s family in Lakhimpur Kheri where four farmers were mowed down.

While Yogendra Yadav extended sympathies to the driver’s family, the visit did not “reflect well for the farmers’ movement”.

“A decision was taken to suspend Yogendra Yadav from the Morcha for a month. His visit to the driver’s family did not throw good light on the farmers’ movement. The leader will not be associated with SKM or any of its meetings during this time period. He can participate in the protests meanwhile, along with the other farmers,” said Ruldu Singh Mansa, president of Punjab Kisan Union, Mansa.

According to farmer leaders, Yadav will not be allowed to speak on stage and can only participate at protest sites. The leader will also not be a part of the core committee discussions during the following month, they said.

On October 12, Yadav had visited the family of Shubham Mishra, who was allegedly killed in retaliation clashes after a vehicle ran over protesting farmers. Yadav had tweeted, “While returning from the shaheed kisan shradhanjali, I visited BJP worker Shubham Mishra’s house. The family was not angry at us. They only asked, are we not farmers? What was the fault of our son? Why did your colleague say action-reaction? His questions are ringing in my ears.”

शहीद किसान श्रद्धांजलि सभा से वापिसी में बीजेपी कार्यकर्ता शुभम मिश्रा के घर गए। परिवार ने हम पर गुस्सा नही किया। बस दुखी मन से सवाल पूछे: क्या हम किसान नहीं? हमारे बेटे का क्या कसूर था? आपके साथी ने एक्शन रिएक्शन वाली बात क्यों कही?

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait, during a press conference in Delhi, had stated that the people apart from farmers who died in the Lakhimpur violence was a “reaction” and cannot be deemed as violence.

A major point of discussion during the meeting was the fact that Yogendra Yadav’s visit had gone against SKM’s stand on the matter.

Yogendra Yadav could not be reached for comment.