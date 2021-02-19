scorecardresearch
Thursday, February 18, 2021
Yoga reduced Covid stress: IIT-D study

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: February 19, 2021 1:04:33 am
covid-19, covid-19 stress, yoga, Indian Institute of Technology, indian express newsProfessor Rahul Garg said yoga should be included in the higher education curriculum.

Yoga practitioners had “lower stress, anxiety and depression” during the lockdown imposed due to the Covid-19 outbreak last year as compared to non-practitioners, an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi study has found.

The study, titled ‘Yoga an effective strategy for self-management of stress-related problems and wellbeing during Covid-19 lockdown: A cross-sectional study’, has been published in the journal ‘Plos One’. It was carried out by a team of scientists from the National Resource Centre for Value Education in Engineering (NRCVEE) at IIT-D.

The research team included Dr Pooja Sahni, NRCVEE; Nitesh, NRCVEE; Dr Kamlesh Singh, associate professor at Humanities and Social Sciences Department in IIT-Delhi; and Prof Rahul Garg, head at NRCVEE.

The study was carried out on 668 adults between April 26 and June 8 last year. The participants were grouped as yoga practitioners, other spiritual practitioners and non-practitioners. Yoga practitioners were broken down into the sub-categories of long-term, mid-term and beginners.

“Long-term practitioners reported higher personal control and lower illness concern in contracting Covid-19 than the mid-term or beginner groups. Long-term and mid-term practitioners also reported perceiving lower emotional impact of Covid-19 and lower risk in contracting Covid-19 than the beginners,” IIT-D said in a statement.

The study found that long-term practitioners had “highest peace of mind, lowest depression and anxiety, with no significant difference in the mid-term and the beginner group”.

Professor Rahul Garg said yoga should be included in the higher education curriculum.

