Yoga classes for Delhi Covid patients under home isolation from tomorrow

The Delhi government will start special yoga classes virtually from Wednesday for Covid-19 patients under home isolation in the national capital to help them recover from the viral disease, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday.

“Yoga and pranayam help improve the body’s immunity and strength. We are starting online classes for these people. Instructors are being specially trained to teach yoga asanas that will help Covid patients,” Kejriwal said.

The chief minister claimed Covid-19 patients under home isolation will be sent a link to register for the special yoga classes on Tuesday in the one-of-a-kind initiative launched under the ‘Delhi ki Yogshaala” programme.

“There will be eight classes every day—there will five one-hour classes from six to 11 in the morning and three classes for one hour from four to seven in the evening. People can choose at their convenience. In a day, 40,000 people can do yoga in these classes. There will be only 15 people per class,” he added.

Kejriwal said the pace of transmission of Covid-19 in Delhi seemed to have slowed, as cases fell below the 20,000 mark on Monday after January 8. As many as 19,166 Covid-19 cases were recorded on Monday, which was because the number of people tested was lower than those tested in the previous days. The positivity rate at 25% was the highest in the past six months at least.

As Covid-19 cases have risen mostly because of the Omicron variant, the Delhi government has imposed several restrictions such as closing dine-in facilities in restaurants and making work from home mandatory for private offices, except for essential services.

However, the rate of hospitalisation in Delhi has been low and most of the Covid-19 patients are recovering in home isolation.