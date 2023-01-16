Yemeni couple duped of $4300 by men posing as cops in Gurgaon; second such incident in a week

A Yemeni national and his wife were allegedly duped of $4300 by three unidentified men posing as police officers in Gurgaon Sunday, said officials. The police said the accused stopped the couple on the pretext of checking their belongings which they said was part of a drive to confiscate narcotics.

This is the second such incident in a week in Gurgaon after two Kenyan nationals were allegedly conned of $1800 by three men posing as police officers using a similar modus operandi near their hotel in Sector 52 last Sunday.

In the police complaint in Sunday’s incident, Mohamed Ashaq Abdul Aziz, a resident of Yemen, said he had come to Gurgaon in October 2022 for medical treatment and has been staying at a hotel in Sector 39.

“My wife and I had gone to Rajiv Chowk side around 5.45 pm on Sunday. Around 6.12 pm, as we were returning towards Bakhtawar Chowk and had reached Sector 39 road, a car stopped in front of us. Three people were seated in the car and they told us they are from the police. They said we are carrying drugs in the bag and they had to inspect our bag for narcotics,” Aziz said in the police complaint.

Aziz said he told them they were not the police, but the three men took his wife’s bag. “They took a mini bag from inside the bag, which had $4300, our passport, and visa documents. I tried to take back the bag, but they escaped in the car,” he added in the FIR.

The police said they will probe if the accused are part of a gang that impersonates policemen and target foreign nationals, who come to the city for medical treatment at private hospitals. “We are checking CCTVs in the area to trace the suspects. The accused are yet to be arrested,” said a police officer.

An FIR was registered against the accused under sections 379 (theft), 420 (cheating) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sadar police station, said the police.

After a spate of such incidents, DCP (East) Virender Vij on January 10 held a meeting with security management representatives of private hospitals and officials from police stations in the vicinity of these hospitals. Vij had given directions to put up pamphlets at hospitals, guest houses and hotels in the area to alert the foreign nationals, who come to Gurgaon for medical treatment, about these gangs.

“Directions have been given to the hospital teams to brief the patients coming from foreign countries that the police do not conduct random checks for passport and visa verification on the roads here. Directions were also given for the range of CCTVs, which are installed near the entrance of hospitals, to be increased. An interpreter must accompany the patients who can translate and inform the foreign nationals about the directions,” said Vij.