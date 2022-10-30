Yelled at by BJP MP Parvesh Verma, DJB official files complaint

A day after a video emerged of West Delhi BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma yelling at an official of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) over the spraying of a defoamer in the Yamuna near the Okhla barrage ahead of Chhath Puja, the latter has filed a police complaint against the MP and Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga for “obstructing discharge of official duty and criminal intimidation”.

On video, Verma was heard telling the official, Sanjay Sharma, Director, Treatment and Quality Control, DJB, “Tere sar pe daal doon yeh chemical? Tum yahan pe chemical daal do paani mein aur yahan pe log lagayenge dubki, yeh main tere sar par daal doon? (You will spray the chemical in the water here and people will come to take a dip in the water. I’ll pour this over your head?)” In the video, Verma was also heard calling the official a “besharam, ghatiya aadmi”.

Sharma was then seen explaining that the chemical is approved by US FDA and that spraying was also approved by the National Mission for Clean Ganga.

Sharma’s complaint, dated October 28, said he was on official duty at Bhola Ghat, downstream of Okhla barrage, supervising spraying of “anti-foaming substance” in the river. “Mr Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, who is a Member of Parliament, along with Mr Tajinder Singh Bagga and some of his associates stopped me from performing my official duty. He intimidated and threatened me. He used very foul language and misbehaved with me. He is also spreading false propaganda that I along with officers of the DJB are poisoning the water of River Yamuna,” his complaint stated. He added in his complaint that Verma’s act has “demoralised and scared” him and his colleagues.

On Friday, Sharma had told The Indian Express: “He (Verma) came there. I was showing him NMCG minutes, but he was not listening to me. It (the chemical being sprayed) is not poisonous.”

Verma had said Friday: “DJB officials were spraying a chemical. I asked if they have an order. They said they have it, but were not able to show it… I told them, they are spraying a chemical and tomorrow people will take a dip in the river. I told them not to do it, as it could lead to problems…”

DJB began spraying the chemical ahead of Chhath puja in an attempt to get rid of the foam that develops on the river’s surface.

Advertisement

Delhi Police officials said the complaint was received. An FIR has not yet been filed.